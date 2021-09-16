NOTEBOOK: Williams making the most of his opportunity in Detroit

SHORT HANDED?

It didn't sound like a good early-week prognosis for veteran wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who is in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Week 1. Williams was not at practice Wednesday, and wasn't even in the building on Thursday, according to Campbell.

"Right now, it doesn't look great," Campbell said of Williams playing Monday. "But we'll see what tomorrow looks like."

The one advantage of playing on Monday this week is it gives players like Williams one extra day to try and work through the return-to-play protocols.

EARLY TEST

Monday night is not just a big matchup against Green Bay because it's primetime and the whole league will be watching, it's also a division contest. It's important for a new coaching staff and young roster to get a win under their belt and start to build some confidence.

It's only Week 2, but since 1990, teams that start the season 1-1 have made the playoffs 41.6 percent of the time. Teams that begin the season 0-2 have made it just 11.6 percent of the time.