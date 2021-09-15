Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

Sep 15, 2021 at 03:33 PM

DETROIT — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor WR Calvin Johnson and DT Alex Karras at the Detroit Lions game Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 1 PM.

Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime.

The Hall of Fame Rings of Excellence are set in 14K gold with 1 ¾ carats of diamonds. The center of this ring is surrounded by diamonds that create an outer "stadium" effect with a vibrant blue gemstone. This blue symbolizes confidence, power and integrity for these remarkable athletes.

Johnson, who spent his nine-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions, will receive a customized ring based on his position, bust and years played in the NFL. On the other side, his name, the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and enshrinement class is included. There is also engraving on the inside of the ring.

Calvin-HOF-release-inarticle-091521
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

"I cannot wait to be back in the City of Detroit, and most importantly with the fans again at Ford Field," said Johnson. "While this a great personal honor, I not only share it with my loved ones, but all of the people who helped get me here and cheered for me along the way."

Johnson, a first ballot Hall of Famer, set, and still holds, an NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,964 yards in 2012. He also had seven seasons, six of them consecutive, with 1,000-plus receiving yards and earned league receiving yardage titles in 2011 and 2012.

Over the course of his career, Johnson had 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl six straight years from 2011-2016, was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Karras, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 77, was part of the NFL's 15-member Centennial Class of 2020, though the enshrinement was delayed until 2021 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered the dominant defensive tackle of his era, Karras' 12-year career included four interceptions, 17 fumble recoveries and one safety.

Karras-HOF-release-091521
NFL

A member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1960s, Karras was selected First-Team All-Pro four times as well as voted to four Pro Bowls. Karras is also remembered for a storied career in broadcasting and entertainment after his retirement from professional football.

Each Pro Football Hall of Fame bust will be on display as a photo opportunity for fans in Ford Field's Gate G atrium. Johnson's bust will be at Gate G from 11 a.m. until midway through the second quarter, while Karras' bust will be featured through the third and fourth quarters on September 26.

Tickets are available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets for fans interested in attending the ceremonies.

Related Content

news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant.
news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Thursday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.
news

Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson via trade with Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired WR Trinity Benson (physical pending) and a 2023 sixth-round draft selection via trade from the Denver Broncos.
news

Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
news

Lions announce Michigan High School Football Game of the Week

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the continuation of the football education program Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Game of the Week, now powered by Hudl.
Advertising