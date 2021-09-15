Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

"I cannot wait to be back in the City of Detroit, and most importantly with the fans again at Ford Field," said Johnson. "While this a great personal honor, I not only share it with my loved ones, but all of the people who helped get me here and cheered for me along the way."

Johnson, a first ballot Hall of Famer, set, and still holds, an NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season with 1,964 yards in 2012. He also had seven seasons, six of them consecutive, with 1,000-plus receiving yards and earned league receiving yardage titles in 2011 and 2012.

Over the course of his career, Johnson had 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl six straight years from 2011-2016, was named First-Team All-Pro three times and was selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.