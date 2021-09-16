O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers didn't urge the Green Bay Packers' fans to "R E L A X" like he did in 2014 when he tried to calm the Cheeseheads after the Packers started the season with a 1-2 record.
The star quarterback was to the point in his comments to the media after the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the season.
It was an uncharacteristic performance all the way around, especially on Rodgers' part. He had two interceptions and failed to lead the Packers to a touchdown.
What's the message this time?
"One game," Rodgers said. "We've got a long way to go."
Rodgers left no doubt about his confidence in himself and his teammates in his postgame comments.
"We're coming off a couple of NFC Championship games," he said. "This is a good kick in the you-know-where.
"Hopefully, it gets us going in the right direction. We're going back home and playing a division opponent."
That would be Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, who opened their season at home with a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
On paper, it's a good matchup for the Packers. They've won the last four games with the Lions after losing the previous four.
The Packers are clear favorites to win the NFC North for the third straight year.
They're loaded on offense.
Wide receiver Davante Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All Pro, had 115 catches for 1,398 yards and 18 TDs in 2020. Running back Aaron Jones set his career highs in 2020 with 1,103 yards rushing and nine TDs.
One question for the Packers is the offense line. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is out with an injury sustained last season. And center Corey Linsley departed as a free agent.
Protection was not an issue against the Saints, Rodgers said.
Defensively, Za'Darius Smith had 12.5 sacks in 2020 to lead a pass rush that had 41 sacks.
Rodgers, of course, is the one whose performance determines how far the Packers go. He had a career-high 48 TD passes in 2020.
Rodgers agreed that some overconfidence might have seeped into the Packers because of their success the last two seasons.
"Yeah, I think so," he said. "I think there could be some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field or whatever. That obviously wasn't the case."
The Saints' stymied the Packers' offense with a two shell that cut down the passing lanes and a front four that stuffed the run. The Packers gained only 229 yards and converted one of 10 third-down situations.
"Hopefully, this is an outlier," Rodgers said. "We'll find out next week."