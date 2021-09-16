O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Sep 16, 2021 at 07:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Aaron Rodgers didn't urge the Green Bay Packers' fans to "R E L A X" like he did in 2014 when he tried to calm the Cheeseheads after the Packers started the season with a 1-2 record.

The star quarterback was to the point in his comments to the media after the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the season.

It was an uncharacteristic performance all the way around, especially on Rodgers' part. He had two interceptions and failed to lead the Packers to a touchdown.

What's the message this time?

"One game," Rodgers said. "We've got a long way to go."

Rodgers left no doubt about his confidence in himself and his teammates in his postgame comments.

"We're coming off a couple of NFC Championship games," he said. "This is a good kick in the you-know-where.

"Hopefully, it gets us going in the right direction. We're going back home and playing a division opponent."

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Meet this weeks opponents, the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton
1 / 28

Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Davante Adams Backed up by Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor
2 / 28

WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Elgton Kenkins Backed up by Yosh Nijman
3 / 28

LT Elgton Kenkins

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Lucas Patrick Backed up by Jon Runyan
4 / 28

LG Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
C Josh Myers Backed up by Jake Hanson
5 / 28

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jake Hanson

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Royce Newman Backed up by Jon Runyan
6 / 28

RG Royce Newman

Backed up by Jon Runyan

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Billy Turner Backed up by Dennis Kelly
7 / 28

RT Billy Turner

Backed up by Dennis Kelly

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
TE Mercedes Lewis Backed up by Josiah Deguara
8 / 28

TE Mercedes Lewis

Backed up by Josiah Deguara

Brett Duke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Robert Tonyan Backed up by Dominique Dafney
9 / 28

TE Robert Tonyan

Backed up by Dominique Dafney

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers
10 / 28

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan Love
11 / 28

QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan Love

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill
12 / 28

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Tyler Lancaster
13 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Tyler Lancaster

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton
14 / 28

NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kingsley Keke Backed up by Jack Heflin
15 / 28

DE Kingsley Keke

Backed up by Jack Heflin

Scott Boehm/2020 Scott Boehm
OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary and Chauncey Rivers
16 / 28

OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary and Chauncey Rivers

Ryan Kang
ILB Krys Barnes Backed up by Oren Burks and Isaiah Mcduffie
17 / 28

ILB Krys Barnes

Backed up by Oren Burks and Isaiah Mcduffie

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Ty Summers
18 / 28

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Ty Summers

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin
19 / 28

OLB Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

Ryan Kang
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Shemar Jean-Charles
20 / 28

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Shemar Jean-Charles

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kevin King Backed up by Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom
21 / 28

CB Kevin King

Backed up by Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom

Ryan Kang
S Adrian Amos Backed up by Vernon Scott
22 / 28

S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Vernon Scott

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Darnell Savage Backed up by Henry Black
23 / 28

S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Henry Black

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Mason Crosby
24 / 28

K Mason Crosby

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Corey Bojorquez
25 / 28

P/H Corey Bojorquez

Kevin Sabitus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Amari Rodgers Backed up by Randall Cobb
26 / 28

PR Amari Rodgers

Backed up by Randall Cobb

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Kylin Hill Backed up by Amari Rodgers and Chandon Sullivan
27 / 28

KR Kylin Hill

Backed up by Amari Rodgers and Chandon Sullivan

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Hunter Bradley
28 / 28

LS Hunter Bradley

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

That would be Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, who opened their season at home with a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

On paper, it's a good matchup for the Packers. They've won the last four games with the Lions after losing the previous four.

The Packers are clear favorites to win the NFC North for the third straight year.

They're loaded on offense.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, a four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All Pro, had 115 catches for 1,398 yards and 18 TDs in 2020. Running back Aaron Jones set his career highs in 2020 with 1,103 yards rushing and nine TDs.

Related Links

One question for the Packers is the offense line. Left tackle David Bakhtiari is out with an injury sustained last season. And center Corey Linsley departed as a free agent.

Protection was not an issue against the Saints, Rodgers said.

Defensively, Za'Darius Smith had 12.5 sacks in 2020 to lead a pass rush that had 41 sacks.

Rodgers, of course, is the one whose performance determines how far the Packers go. He had a career-high 48 TD passes in 2020.

Rodgers agreed that some overconfidence might have seeped into the Packers because of their success the last two seasons.

"Yeah, I think so," he said. "I think there could be some of that. We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field or whatever. That obviously wasn't the case."

The Saints' stymied the Packers' offense with a two shell that cut down the passing lanes and a front four that stuffed the run. The Packers gained only 229 yards and converted one of 10 third-down situations.

"Hopefully, this is an outlier," Rodgers said. "We'll find out next week."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Hockenson building a quick connection with Goff

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-49ers matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have talent on both sides of the ball, and HC Kyle Shanahan has one of the keenest offensive minds in the league.
news

O'HARA: How Benson's preseason success took him from Denver to Detroit

Wide receiver Trinity Benson's road to Detroit started when he made a pledge this year to do everything he could in training camp and the preseason to make an impression on the Denver Broncos.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2021 season preview

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' 2021 season.
news

O'HARA: Decker entering 2021 season as longest-tenured Lion

Age is a relative statistic, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker is a relatively old, experienced player on the Detroit Lions' roster.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

O'HARA: Bullock looking for longevity with Lions

Randy Bullock would like to add another sizable link to the Detroit Lions' chain of kickers that is short on numbers but long on durability.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: Okudah learning the value of having a short memory on the field

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is learning the value of having a short memory as he is about to begin his second season with the Detroit Lions.
Advertising