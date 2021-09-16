O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers didn't urge the Green Bay Packers' fans to "R E L A X" like he did in 2014 when he tried to calm the Cheeseheads after the Packers started the season with a 1-2 record.

The star quarterback was to the point in his comments to the media after the Packers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the opening game of the season.

It was an uncharacteristic performance all the way around, especially on Rodgers' part. He had two interceptions and failed to lead the Packers to a touchdown.

What's the message this time?

"One game," Rodgers said. "We've got a long way to go."

Rodgers left no doubt about his confidence in himself and his teammates in his postgame comments.

"We're coming off a couple of NFC Championship games," he said. "This is a good kick in the you-know-where.