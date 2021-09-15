Melifonwu looking forward to potentially playing a bigger role this week

"Look, he's been working hard and he quietly has really improved," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Melifonwu this week. "He's another guy from spring that has just quietly had a good spring and a good camp. So, yeah, he's probably, there's a good chance he's the next guy up, but, look, we've got two other young guys, too, in Bobby Price and Jerry Jacobs.

"So, we're going to put the best combination out there and see where we go. But, listen, it's next man up and we said that from day one. It doesn't matter who's in there, all that matters is who's in there, does what they're asked to do and do it the very best that they can do it."

The Lions will get into the game plan for this week on Thursday, but guys have said they've already begun watching film on the Packers. One benefit a young player like Melifonwu might have this week is the fact that this Lions defense has a lot of similar concepts to the Saints' defense that bottled up Rodgers and the Packers' offense really well last week. Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn came over from the Saints this offseason.

Still, Melifonwu knows the tough task that lies ahead of him this week.