The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

Oct 28, 2022 at 03:05 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Running back D’Andre Swift is trending toward playing Sunday as the Lions host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

The Lions have been without their dynamic running back for the last three games due to a shoulder injury, but Swift has been limited since Week 1 when he suffered an ankle injury in in the second quarter in the loss to Philadelphia.

Swift had a week of full practice in Allen Park this week and head coach Dan Campbell said Friday Swift was trending toward playing.

Getting Swift back is a big boost for a Lions' offense that's struggled in their last two games after being so dynamic the first month of the season. Swift is averaging over 100 scrimmage yards per game this season with an 8.6-yard average per rush. He has the most yards before contact per rushing attempt (4.1) than anyone in the league. He's one of Detroit's top weapons, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was certainly excited this week about getting him back.

Swift's return also coincides with the expected return of slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was removed from last week's contest in Dallas by the league's new concussion protocol, though St. Brown didn't actually suffer a concussion. St. Brown was without the red no-contact jersey for Friday's practice.

With a healthy St. Brown in the slot and Swift in the backfield, this is a much more explosive and dynamic offense.

"Oh yeah, they're issues for defensive coordinators, so the quicker we can get both of those guys to full health, the better off we're going to be," Johnson said this week of Swift and St. Brown.

"We'll get back to where we started this season for sure because both of those guys you get the ball in their hands, and they're dynamite, so we'll use all the guys that are available as we've been doing, and continue to highlight what they do best."

Related Links

GETTING IN SYNC

The return of Swift and St. Brown to practice this, plus wide receiver Josh Reynolds (knee) getting an extra day of practice after practicing only once heading into the Dallas game, will benefit quarterback Jared Goff, Campbell said Friday.

"When you've worked with guys long enough, particularly in that position, the quarterback, the receiver, look that's what takes. The run game's one thing, but the pass game, man, it takes a lot of work and you can get out of sync in a hurry, just with a few things.

"Goff's got a tremendous amount of trust in Reynolds and certainly, Amon-Ra. And so, it does help and everything's a little cleaner, certainly."

Goff has struggled in Detroit's last two contests after getting off to a strong start (11 touchdowns, three interceptions) the first four games of the year. Goff has turned the ball over six times with no touchdowns in the Lions' last two losses to New England and Dallas.

VAITAI UPDATE

Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is unlikely to return from injured reserve in 2022, Campbell said Friday.

"He's doing well. I would say that (chances of playing this year) would be very slim to none as of right now," Campbell said. "But the surgery went well, and he's doing great. It's just that's one of those long-term (injuries)."

Vaitai injured his back in Detroit's third and final preseason game in Pittsburgh. The injury required surgery and the team placed him on IR before the start of the season.

The Lions have used a number of players to fill that spot, including Logan Stenberg, Dan Skipper and more recently Evan Brown.

Campbell said there is a chance guard Tommy Kraemer (back), who has also been on IR all season, does return this season, potentially in a few weeks.

"We're just gauging his progress right now," Campbell said of Kramer. "I could see him being back at some point here over the next few weeks possibly."

EXTRA POINT

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs is back in the mix in Detroit's secondary after recovering from a torn ACL suffered last December. Jacobs made his 2022 debut in Dallas last week. Campbell said Jacobs is available to play anywhere in the secondary, possibly even some safety, as the Lions are currently short there with DeShon Elliott dealing with a finger injury and missing practice all week.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: How a bye week adjustment led to more production for Hutchinson

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including how rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is increasing his production, injury updates and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Williams is still a month away from return

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an update on rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, preparing for the Miami Dolphins and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown leaves game with concussion

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Cowboys

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, why rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is working with the linebackers coach and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Glenn feels good about bye week adjustments on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive improvements, preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect rookie WR Jameson Williams to play this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is at in his rehab, ramping up the intensity at practice and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions DB Saivion Smith being evaluated for a neck injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice, listed as questionable for Lions-Patriots

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, key matchups to watch and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Glenn determined to get Lions' defense on track

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including DC Aaron Glenn's take on the defense, injuries at wide receiver and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jerry Jacobs & Josh Paschal return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the New England Patriots and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions suffer a couple more injuries in loss to Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising