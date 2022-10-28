NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

VAITAI UPDATE

Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is unlikely to return from injured reserve in 2022, Campbell said Friday.

"He's doing well. I would say that (chances of playing this year) would be very slim to none as of right now," Campbell said. "But the surgery went well, and he's doing great. It's just that's one of those long-term (injuries)."

Vaitai injured his back in Detroit's third and final preseason game in Pittsburgh. The injury required surgery and the team placed him on IR before the start of the season.

The Lions have used a number of players to fill that spot, including Logan Stenberg, Dan Skipper and more recently Evan Brown.

Campbell said there is a chance guard Tommy Kraemer (back), who has also been on IR all season, does return this season, potentially in a few weeks.

"We're just gauging his progress right now," Campbell said of Kramer. "I could see him being back at some point here over the next few weeks possibly."

