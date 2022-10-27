10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Michael Badgley proved Fipp right last week when Fipp said he expected the field goal kicking to settle down a bit. Badgley was 2-for-2 kicking field goals, including a 53-yarder. Fipp said he likes Badgley's demeanor and how he doesn't get too high or too low. It was good to see some consistency there last week. Let's see if it continues.

4. The Lions' offense got off to such a great start the first four weeks, but has sputtered a bit the last two weeks, scoring just six points combined in their last two contests. Johnson isn't panicking, however. There aren't wholesale changes coming. He just said it comes down to execution. They need to be better with ball security, improve on third down, have more consistency in short-yardage situations and get into the red zone more, an area where they've been really good scoring touchdowns (71.4 percent).