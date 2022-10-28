Okudah building confidence through solid performances

"I think that really tells you how tough a defense you have," defensive line coach Todd Wash said this week about a cornerback like Okudah coming up and playing as well as he did in support of the run. "I learned this from coach (Monte) Kiffin a long, long time ago. If your corners come up and tackle, you've got a good run defense. And Jeff did an unbelievable job last week. How we were fitting him, it was shoot tackles, and he was coming up being physical. A lot of credit to him and the work he put in."