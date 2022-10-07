NOTEBOOK: St. Brown returns to practice, listed as questionable for Lions-Patriots

The Detroit Lions' offense has done a great job through the first month of the season weathering a storm of injuries.

They've had to play games without starting center Frank Ragnow and both starting guards Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Running back D’Andre Swift has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1, and he missed last week's game against Seattle. The wide receiver room has also dealt with injuries as Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark have missed action with ankle injuries. Detroit's Week 6 bye can't come soon enough.

But first, the Lions try to snap a two-game losing streak with a key interconference matchup in New England against the Patriots Sunday.

Detroit could get a significant offensive weapon back for that game, as St. Brown returned to the practice field Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

St. Brown was injured early in the Minnesota game Week 3 when his ankle got rolled up on after making a short catch. It prevented him from playing in last week's game against the Seahawks.

"Any time you can get a player like him back, it helps from production but also just what he brings," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's a spark plug, he's a leader, he's a hardhat guy. He's going to bring his lunch pail and go to work, so just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful."

St. Brown was leading the Lions in receptions (23), receiving yards (253) and receiving touchdowns (3) after the first three games of the season. He's crafty in the middle of the field and is one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. He's listed as questionable to play Sunday.