NOTEBOOK: Glenn determined to get Lions' defense on track

Glenn and his defense have found themselves with the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong because of the way they've played to start the season. Detroit's defense ranks 32nd in points allowed, 32nd in total defense and 30th in both run and pass defense. It hasn't been good. And the spotlight has been turned brighter by the Lions having the No. 1 scoring and No. 1 total offense in the league after four games.

As such, changes are expected Sunday in Foxborough as the Lions hit the road to face the Patriots. Those changes haven't been publicized for obvious competitive advantage reasons, but they could be significant, both from a scheme and personnel standpoint.

Glenn gets the deal. The NFL is a results-based business. You can be on the very top one day, and fall to the very bottom the next. He learned that early on in his career in New York.

"It was in '97, we were playing against Seattle, damn," Glenn laughed at the irony of it. "And I was matched up against Joey Galloway and that was the first time I ever in my career gave up two touchdowns. They were two bombs. When you're playing well, you're the hottest thing ever. When you do something bad, I mean you're the worst thing there is. And so, I understand that.

"At that point I've become a Pro Bowl player to the worst corner that ever played the game. The thing is, man, you just have to go back to your fundamentals and have faith in who you are and your background and your history tells your story. That one to two plays doesn't tell your story. That one game doesn't tell your story.