10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What changes are Lions making on defense?

20man: That's a good question because when you look at how this defense has played over the first month of the season, it's fair to ask who the foundational pieces are and wonder where this team can afford to make changes without adversely affecting the growth of those players.

Defensive line: I'd say Hutchinson and McNeill. Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick, that makes him a foundational piece by default, but the team obviously thinks highly of his future. He does need to be more consistently productive moving forward, however.

Linebacker: This is one of the bigger issues for me. Malcolm Rodriguez has proven to be a foundational piece, but that's where the list starts and ends with me. I like Chris Board's game and think he can be one of those guys, but I've got to see more of him on defense. I expect this to be a position group Brad Holmes targets for an upgrade this offseason. They need more speed here.