NOTEBOOK: St. Brown named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

MORE THAN SPECIAL TEAMS

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been one of the better special teams players over the years, but given an opportunity to play more defense this season, he's proven very capable there as well. He's played 475 defensive snaps this season in 13 games (nine starts). He's never reached 300 defensive snaps in any previous season.

With those increased reps he's produced 67 tackles (45 solo) with a couple tackles for loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble, while at the same time continuing to be Detroit's leading special teams tackler (10).

Reeves-Maybin is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, but defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is hoping the Lions re-sign him, and if they do, he said the way Reeves-Maybin played on defense this year gives him an opportunity to be a starter at inside linebacker next year.

"I'll tell you this, he has the capabilities to be that," Glenn said. "Any of our guys that are free agents, we would love to have those guys back. Obviously, we want the player back. There is no doubt about that because he is a good player. And, if he does come back, he definitely is going to get a chance to be that starting inside linebacker."

MADDEN MOMENT

After news of NFL Legend John Madden's passing Tuesday, several people around the league have been sharing memories and stories. Here's one Lynn shared Thursday: