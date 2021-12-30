10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. Fipp told a good story about punter Jack Fox and how when evaluating his throwing arm this past offseason – Fox is a former high school quarterback – Fipp said Fox's first throw has horrible. He thought the trick plays with Fox as a passer were off the table. But Fipp gave him a few more chances, and Fox proceeded to show off a pretty good cannon for an arm. He's completed a couple passes on fake punts this year, and that's become a weapon in his arsenal.

4. Detroit drafted rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu in the third round this past offseason. Glenn said these last two games are big for him to continue to show he can be a matchup piece for the defense. Melifonwu has elite size at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds. Glenn thinks Melifonwu can be one of their main players on defense moving forward.