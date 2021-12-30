O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a place with the legends of the NFL for their dazzling run of nine straight winning seasons, eight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl championship and a runner up.
What they accomplished in that span from the 2012 season through 2020 will be remembered for their style and dominating performances led by the Legion of Boom defense.
The Seahawks team the Detroit Lions will face Sunday at Lumen Field does not resemble the winning Seahawks teams. A 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday dropped their won-loss record to 5-10 and guaranteed that they will finish fourth and last in the NFC West.
Roster attrition, the inability to win close games and injuries -- most prominent a hand injury that caused quarterback Russell Wilson to miss three games -- and inconsistent play combined to cause Seattle's demise.
"It's been tough to be where we are, knowing everybody put so much into it," Wilson said in his postgame interview Sunday. "It's definitely disappointing.
"I think we should have had a few more wins early on."
View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks were never a factor in the division race. The only time they were above .500 was when they beat the Colts in the opener.
They skidded from 2-2, losing six of seven games to fall to 3-8 and end any illusion that they might make the playoffs.
Head coach Pete Carroll is taking the business-as-usual approach for the last two games, which is not surprising.
"We're going to do everything we can to keep our focus on playing this week," he said. "One week at a time. Keep rolling.
"We're going to call on the guys who are in it, busting their tails. Put our best foot forward for this ballgame."
Here are some players the Lions should watch, based on their performance against the Bears:
Running back Rashaad Penny had 17 carries for 135 yards and a TD. Two games earlier he had 16 carries for 137 yards and two TDs vs. Houston. In eight games he has rushed for 389 yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf is always a big threat because of his speed and size. He had five targets and two catches for 41 yards vs. the Bears, with a 41-yard TD catch.
Tight end Gerald Everett had four catches for 68 yards and a TD vs. the Bears. For the season he has 44 catches for 422 yards and four TDs.
Defensive end Carlos Dunlap filled up the stats sheet. He had two sacks, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.
Defensive end Rasheem Green had two sacks. He leads the team with 6.5 for the season.
What the Seahawks have in abundance, win or lose and anywhere on the schedule, is Wilson's leadership.
He plays the game like he cares -- which he does.
"It's easy to lead when everything is going great," he said after the loss to the Bears.
"It should never change -- your attitude, your mindset, your dedication to the game, what you care about, your passion for the game, your passion for your craft."