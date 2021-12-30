O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a place with the legends of the NFL for their dazzling run of nine straight winning seasons, eight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl championship and a runner up.

What they accomplished in that span from the 2012 season through 2020 will be remembered for their style and dominating performances led by the Legion of Boom defense.

The Seahawks team the Detroit Lions will face Sunday at Lumen Field does not resemble the winning Seahawks teams. A 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday dropped their won-loss record to 5-10 and guaranteed that they will finish fourth and last in the NFC West.

Roster attrition, the inability to win close games and injuries -- most prominent a hand injury that caused quarterback Russell Wilson to miss three games -- and inconsistent play combined to cause Seattle's demise.

"It's been tough to be where we are, knowing everybody put so much into it," Wilson said in his postgame interview Sunday. "It's definitely disappointing.