O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Seattle Seahawks

Dec 30, 2021 at 07:43 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The Seattle Seahawks have a place with the legends of the NFL for their dazzling run of nine straight winning seasons, eight playoff appearances, a Super Bowl championship and a runner up.

What they accomplished in that span from the 2012 season through 2020 will be remembered for their style and dominating performances led by the Legion of Boom defense.

The Seahawks team the Detroit Lions will face Sunday at Lumen Field does not resemble the winning Seahawks teams. A 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday dropped their won-loss record to 5-10 and guaranteed that they will finish fourth and last in the NFC West.

Roster attrition, the inability to win close games and injuries -- most prominent a hand injury that caused quarterback Russell Wilson to miss three games -- and inconsistent play combined to cause Seattle's demise.

"It's been tough to be where we are, knowing everybody put so much into it," Wilson said in his postgame interview Sunday. "It's definitely disappointing.

"I think we should have had a few more wins early on."

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr. Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo
1 / 28

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr.

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Freddie Swain
2 / 28

WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Freddie Swain

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Duane Brown Backed up by Stone Forsythe
3 / 28

LT Duane Brown

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Damien Lewis Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Jake Curhan
4 / 28

LG Damien Lewis

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Jake Curhan

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Ethan Pocic Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Dakoda Shepley
5 / 28

C Ethan Pocic

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Dakoda Shepley

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
RG Gabe Jackson Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes
6 / 28

RG Gabe Jackson

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Brandon Shell Backed up by Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe
7 / 28

RT Brandon Shell

Backed up by Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Gerald Everett Backed up by Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson
8 / 28

TE Gerald Everett

Backed up by Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart
9 / 28

WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Russell Wilson Backed up by Geno Smith and Jacob Eason
10 / 28

QB Russell Wilson

Backed up by Geno Smith and Jacob Eason

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore
11 / 28

FB Nick Bellore

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
RB Alex Collins Backed up by Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer
12 / 28

RB Alex Collins

Backed up by Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Rasheem Green Backed up by Carlos Dunlap II
13 / 28

EDGE Rasheem Green

Backed up by Carlos Dunlap II

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Kerry Hyder Jr. Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche and L.J. Collier
14 / 28

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Backed up by Robert Nkemdiche and L.J. Collier

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Poona Ford Backed up by Bryan Mone
15 / 28

NT Poona Ford

Backed up by Bryan Mone

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
DT Al Woods Backed up by Bryan Mone
16 / 28

DT Al Woods

Backed up by Bryan Mone

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Benson Mayowa Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson
17 / 28

OLB Benson Mayowa

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore and Jon Rhattigan
18 / 28

MLB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore and Jon Rhattigan

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
OLB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Cody Barton
19 / 28

OLB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Cody Barton

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
LCB Sidney Jones IV Backed up by John Reid and Nigel Warrior
20 / 28

LCB Sidney Jones IV

Backed up by John Reid and Nigel Warrior

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB D.J. Reed Backed up by Blessuan Austin
21 / 28

RCB D.J. Reed

Backed up by Blessuan Austin

Jeff Lewis
SS Ryan Neal Backed up by Gavin Heslop
22 / 28

SS Ryan Neal

Backed up by Gavin Heslop

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
FS Quandre Diggs Backed up by Ugo Amadi
23 / 28

FS Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Ugo Amadi

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Jason Myers
24 / 28

K Jason Myers

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson
25 / 28

P/H Michael Dickson

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Freddie Swain Backed up by Tyler Lockett and D.J. Reed
26 / 28

PR Freddie Swain

Backed up by Tyler Lockett and D.J. Reed

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Dee Eskridge and D.J. Reed
27 / 28

KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Dee Eskridge and D.J. Reed

John Froschauer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott
28 / 28

LS Tyler Ott

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Seahawks were never a factor in the division race. The only time they were above .500 was when they beat the Colts in the opener.

They skidded from 2-2, losing six of seven games to fall to 3-8 and end any illusion that they might make the playoffs.

Head coach Pete Carroll is taking the business-as-usual approach for the last two games, which is not surprising.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep our focus on playing this week," he said. "One week at a time. Keep rolling.

"We're going to call on the guys who are in it, busting their tails. Put our best foot forward for this ballgame."

Related Links

Here are some players the Lions should watch, based on their performance against the Bears:

Running back Rashaad Penny had 17 carries for 135 yards and a TD. Two games earlier he had 16 carries for 137 yards and two TDs vs. Houston. In eight games he has rushed for 389 yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is always a big threat because of his speed and size. He had five targets and two catches for 41 yards vs. the Bears, with a 41-yard TD catch.

Tight end Gerald Everett had four catches for 68 yards and a TD vs. the Bears. For the season he has 44 catches for 422 yards and four TDs.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap filled up the stats sheet. He had two sacks, three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.

Defensive end Rasheem Green had two sacks. He leads the team with 6.5 for the season.

What the Seahawks have in abundance, win or lose and anywhere on the schedule, is Wilson's leadership.

He plays the game like he cares -- which he does.

"It's easy to lead when everything is going great," he said after the loss to the Bears.

"It should never change -- your attitude, your mindset, your dedication to the game, what you care about, your passion for the game, your passion for your craft."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions compete hard but come up nine yards short in Atlanta

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Dan Campbell's assessment of quarterback Tim Boyle's performance and the team's overall effort.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Boyle likely next man up with Goff on Reserve/COVID-19

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Falcons matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

In Arthur Smith's first year as head coach in Atlanta, the Falcons have improved where it counts most: The win column.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions' performance vs. Cardinals as good as it looked

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what motivates the Detroit Lions to play like they did against the Cardinals.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Sewell living out his NFL dream

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Cardinals matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions' defense faces tough matchups across the board from an Arizona Cardinals' offense that has multiple running threats and a passing game led by quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the league's most dynamic players at any position.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Advertising