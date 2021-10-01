NOTEBOOK: Sewell not yet meeting his own high expectations

BUILDING IT RIGHT

Dom Capers knows exactly what it's like to watch a young, rebuilding team go through early struggles as they grow team chemistry and culture.

Capers, who is in his 35th NFL season and first in Detroit after joining the team as senior defensive assistant in 2021, was a first-year head coach of an expansion team twice in his career in Carolina and Houston.

After an 0-5 start to begin his first season in Carolina, he set an NFL record for most victories by an expansion team (seven) in their inaugural season in 1995 after winning seven of their last 11 games.

"The key was we had the right type of people in that locker room that continue to come out and work hard every day and sooner or later you see improvement, and we were able to go from 0-5 to win seven our last 11 games. The next year we won 13 games," Capers said of that first year in Carolina. "I've seen the process work in terms of surround yourself with the right kind of people, have a great work ethic and be able to focus on improving every day."

Detroit obviously isn't an expansion team, so there are differences in the current situation to Capers' in Carolina in 1995 and then in Houston in 2002, but there are some similarities, too. Detroit is going through a rebuild with a new front office and coaching staff, and they have one of the youngest rosters in the league.

Capers said Friday the Lions have the right steward for the job in Campbell.

"What you see is what you get with Dan," Capers said. "I think being a former player for as long as he played he has a great ability to relate to players and what they're going through.