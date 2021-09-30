10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday ahead of Detroit's matchup with division rival Chicago on the road Sunday. Here are my top 10 takeaways from those media sessions:
1. As he does every week, Glenn started his press conference talking about some of the positives shown by his defense last week. Glenn pointed to their third-down defense, where Baltimore was just 1-for-10 on third down. The Ravens also rushed for just 116 yards, their fourth lowest total dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Glenn said he was really encouraged by the way his guys on defense played last week, and it made him and his defensive coaching staff really eager to get back to work this week and continue to build off of it.
2. Lynn and the Lions faced a pretty good defensive front seven Week 1 vs. San Francisco, but he said Thursday this Chicago front seven might be the best they see all year. Lynn said Chicago can get after you from the inside or outside, that's how talented they are across the board.
3. Fipp said there was a brief conversation about kicking the ball to Baltimore after taking the late lead and forcing them to take some time off the clock with a return. But in the end, the plan going into the game was to kick it out of bounds, and they didn't think the seven seconds or so in that situation would make as big a difference as a potential big return.
4. Glenn said he received about five calls from coaches around the league congratulating him and wanting to know details about how they were so effective containing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense for stretches in last week's game. Asked if he gave away any secrets, Glenn laughed and said no way. He said the game is too hard to be giving anyone else inside info.
5. Lynn's name surfaced this week in association with the head coaching vacancy at USC. Lynn said a couple of his friends who played at USC reached out to him, but he hasn't talked to anyone from USC. He said he's one million percent committed to the Lions and building a consistent winner here.
6. As an offensive staff, Lynn said they have to be creative in still finding ways to get Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson the ball even when teams focus on taking him away, like Baltimore did last week. "We'll get that done," Lynn said.
7. Second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara played only 10 snaps last week, but he was able to make an impact in that limited duty with some good rushes. Glenn said they'll continue to put Okwara in situations where they think he can be successful. Glenn mentioned more opportunities on passing reps with the eventual goal of building him up where he plays on more run downs as well.
8. It's always a little extra special playing in Chicago for Lynn. He said he wore No. 34 when he played because he grew up admiring Walter Payton. He's looking forward to the trip to Soldier Field this week.
9. With kicker Austin Seibert still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Fipp said the team will really get a good feel for the range and accuracy of Ryan Santoso in Wednesday's practice. Santoso was called up from the practice squad for last week's game, and made a field goal (35 yards) and both extra point tries. Fipp said Seibert wouldn't be at practice Wednesday.
10. Glenn said the plan Sunday vs. Chicago doesn't change much if it's Andy Dalton or Justin Fields at quarterback for the Bears. Glenn said Fields is faster and Dalton gets the ball out of his hands quicker, but the offensive scheme is pretty much the same no matter who is under center.