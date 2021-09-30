10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

1. As he does every week, Glenn started his press conference talking about some of the positives shown by his defense last week. Glenn pointed to their third-down defense, where Baltimore was just 1-for-10 on third down. The Ravens also rushed for just 116 yards, their fourth lowest total dating back to the start of the 2020 season. Glenn said he was really encouraged by the way his guys on defense played last week, and it made him and his defensive coaching staff really eager to get back to work this week and continue to build off of it.