Goff defends Fields, young QBs: 'You're never ready to play as a rookie'

"We do this every year where these kids get drafted in the top 10 and we expect them to be the best player in the league right away," Goff said this week. "It's rare, it's rare. I think you look around the league and how many guys have done that in the last 20 years? I don't know, one or two. (Chiefs QB Patrick) Mahomes may have ruined it for all of these guys being as good as he was in year two.

"But it's a tough game. It's different than in college almost. It's a different game. It's tough and I remember my transition was hard and you're learning a lot, you're learning on the fly and I remember they always ask you, 'Are you ready to play? Are you ready to play?' No, you're never ready to play as a rookie."