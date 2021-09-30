NOTEBOOK: Harris off to a good start this season

The Detroit Lions are coming off their best defensive performance of the season, holding Baltimore to just 19 points (one touchdown) and 116 total rushing yards. The Ravens were just 1-for-10 on third down. There are still things that need to improve, but it was a gritty performance against a really explosive offense that outdueled Kansas City the week prior.

There were a few good individual performances for Detroit last week, including veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris, who's had a really nice start to his fifth season.

The former first-round pick of Miami in 2017, Harris never really found his footing with the Dolphins and was traded to Atlanta before the start of last season in return for a seventh-round draft pick. He played 13 games in Atlanta last season and recorded a career-high three sacks.

But his production has hit another level here in Detroit after signing as a free agent this offseason. He's got sacks in back-to-back games to go along with two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in three games.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn brought up Harris' name specifically on Thursday when asked about the production he's gotten from the outside linebacker position.

"That Charles Harris now, I really respect this player because I know what was said about this player and I understand where he was drafted, so I do have a soft spot for that player," Glenn said. "Man, he's gone out there and proven that he can play in this league and he can play at a high level."

Harris got his first start this season for the injured Trey Flowers against Baltimore, and ended up playing 78 percent of the defensive snaps. He was graded top five by Pro Football Focus among all of Detroit's defenders in that contest and the third best pass rusher.