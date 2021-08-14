NOTEBOOK: Reynolds scores TD one day after signing with Lions

HEAVY LOAD

Julian Okwara played in only six games last year due to injury and did not have the luxury of playing in any preseason games as a rookie.

Okwara might have played more than any player in Friday's preseason opener. He played in the first quarter and was still in there making plays in the fourth quarter.

"It was nice to go out there and see some fans and just get some more experience under my belt," Okwara said after the game.

"Last year, I got hurt and stuff like that, so it's just nice to be out there and just experience, I think, was the most experience. It doesn't matter how much. I think just being able to get into game shape and to be able to run out there and just execute and all that stuff. I think that was the most important thing for me today, no matter how many reps it was."

All told, Okwara finished with three tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. He was disruptive with a couple other rushes and overall played pretty well.

"We just felt like it was important for him – we felt like he needed a load," Campbell said of Okwara. "Look, he's a young guy. He's a young guy that's still developing and we felt like it was important for him to come out and see how he responded. He affected the quarterback and made some plays."