RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

Goff's night: After nearly throwing an interception on his first pass attempt of the game and then getting sacked two plays later on third down, Goff settled down rather nicely.

On Detroit's second possession of the game, Goff led the Lions on an 18-play, 70-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes (9:54) off the clock. Goff completed his first seven passes on the drive and his only incompletion was an attempt in the end zone that wide receiver Tyrell Williams nearly caught. Goff played two series total and finished 7-of-9 passing for 56 yards. He also rushed once for 4 yards, and finished with a 92.6 passer rating.

Impressive performance: There were a couple for the Lions, but one question mark heading into the season is how much juice off the edge can they get from some of their edge rushers not named Romeo Okwara or Trey Flowers.

One name that's been standing out in training camp so far is Julian Okwara, Romeo's younger brother. Julian had a nice night Friday.

He notched a fourth-quarter sack to give the Lions a chance to win the game late. He had three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and finished with three tackles.