Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

"Everyone has their own journey and you have to deal with it the best you can," Bryant said. "Things happen and you can't control things that are out of your hands. So, all I could do was control myself and my thoughts each and every day and try to come back better and stronger. Not to prove people wrong, but to prove myself right."

Bryant gives the Lions terrific size (6-5, 250) and length coming off the edge, and we've certainly seen the expansion of his pass-rushing repertoire this camp. He's playing a rush outside linebacker role in Aaron Glenn's defense, and he's been one of those players, along with Julian Okwara and Charles Harris, who have done some good things early on.