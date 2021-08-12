O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

"It was upsetting to me, but I knew I had to get my body back in shape before I could come back out here on the field," Barnes said after Wednesday's practice.

"Just being safe. Even though I'm not hurt any more, I make sure I get there early in the morning to get treatment to make sure it didn't happen again."

Barnes is healthy and has been practicing at inside linebacker long enough to play in the Lions' opening preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

For Barnes, playing Friday is a reward for doing the work to get his body healthy and keeping his mind in the game while watching practice from the sidelines.

"It's very exciting to me," he said. "You worked your whole life to get to this point," he said. "Watching those guys on TV as a young child – the fact that in two days I get to do that and live my dream, it's very exciting. It's amazing. I'm going to make the best of it.