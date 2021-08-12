training-camp-news

Presented by

O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

Aug 12, 2021 at 08:39 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Derrick Barnes' participation in the Detroit Lions' training camp was delayed by a hamstring injury that forced him to take treatment and work out on the sideline on his own during practice.

It was exactly how Barnes did not want to start training camp, but he made the best of it.

He kept up with the mental part of the game, and benefitted from advice from Chris Spielman, one of the Lions' all-time great linebackers and a special assistant to team president Rod Wood and principal franchise owner Sheila Ford Hamp.

That didn't make it any easier to be on the outside during practice when he wanted to be inside mixing it up.

"It was upsetting to me, but I knew I had to get my body back in shape before I could come back out here on the field," Barnes said after Wednesday's practice.

"Just being safe. Even though I'm not hurt any more, I make sure I get there early in the morning to get treatment to make sure it didn't happen again."

Barnes is healthy and has been practicing at inside linebacker long enough to play in the Lions' opening preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

For Barnes, playing Friday is a reward for doing the work to get his body healthy and keeping his mind in the game while watching practice from the sidelines.

"It's very exciting to me," he said. "You worked your whole life to get to this point," he said. "Watching those guys on TV as a young child – the fact that in two days I get to do that and live my dream, it's very exciting. It's amazing. I'm going to make the best of it.

"You're going to be nervous, your first NFL game. Everyone's good. You have to give your all. It's very exciting. I can't wait."

Related Links

Barnes could have a significant role in the Lions' defense. The scouts and coaches were high on him based on his performance as a starter at Purdue. He was a four-year player. He played rush end until moving to middle linebacker his senior year.

Missing the first part of training camp was a temporary setback for Barnes. He was back in time to take part in Tuesday's padded practice.

Barnes was diligent while unable to practice in keeping up with the mental part of the game.

He prepared and studied as if he were getting ready for practice and participated mentally in practice as if he was running the defense.

"Mental reps are key," he said. "On the sidelines, I stand next to the coaches. Whoever's out there, I put myself in that position. I make the calls from the sideline."

Training Camp photos: August 11, 2021

View photos from practice at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Wednesday August 11, 2021.

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 36

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 36

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 36

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle P.J. Johnson (74) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 36

Detroit Lions nose tackle P.J. Johnson (74) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 36

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Javon Leake (40) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Javon Leake (40) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 36

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 36

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Robert McCray (52) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Robert McCray (52) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 36

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 36

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 36

Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 36

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 36

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 36

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 36

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 36

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions guard Evan Heim (64) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions guard Evan Heim (64) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 36

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 36

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 36

Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 36

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 36

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 11th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Spielman has been a mentor to Barnes. He has passed along what he learned – and put into practice -- in the 10 seasons he played inside linebacker in the NFL. The first eight were with the Lions.

"All linebackers, we'd be a fool not to take his advice," Barnes said. "A guy who played the game a long time. A guy who knows the game. You just take that in.

"Playing hard .... knowing what to do is important. Chris always tells you, there's a guy who runs a 4.5 (40-yard dash) but plays at a 4.8. He doesn't know what he's doing. He plays slow. A guy who runs a 4.8 and plays at 4.5 knows exactly what he's doing.

"Just know what you're doing."

Related Content

news

Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant finally had a healthy offseason to work on his craft, and it's shown up in Lions training camp so far.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.
news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Da'Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from second week of camp practices

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the second week of Detroit Lions training camp practices.
news

Inside linebacker competition keeping players focused

According to LB Jamie Collins Sr., the competition at inside linebacker is keeping the players in that room very focused.
Advertising