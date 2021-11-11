NOTEBOOK: Newly claimed WR Josh Reynolds reuniting with Goff in Detroit

ELLIOTT'S INCREASED ROLE

Jalen Elliott signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame a year ago and has been grinding away and biding his time mostly on the practice squad.

He missed the first couple weeks of his first training camp this year due to COVID-19, but still showed enough in his limited practice time to earn a spot on the team's practice squad.

Elliott's been temporarily elevated to the active roster the last couple weeks, appearing in the past two games where he played 31 snaps on special teams. He saw his first extensive run on defense in the loss to Philadelphia, playing 24 defensive snaps and recording two tackles.

Elliott was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster this week.

"It definitely feels like a big accomplishment," Elliott said of making the 53-man roster. "Something I wrote down on my goals for this year, but I know and everyone else knows that it's just the beginning. My work is just starting.