O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers

All in all, it was a satisfying night for the Steelers, despite the drama and the ups and downs.

The Bears, led by rookie quarterback Justin Fields, rallied back from deficits of 14-0 in the first half and 20-6 in the second to take a 27-26 lead on Fields' TD pass to wide receiver Darnell Mooney with 1:46 left.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did what he has done throughout his 18-year career. He led the Steelers on a 57-yard, 7-play drive to the winning field goal.

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden told the media he had no doubt Roethlisberger would lead the Steelers to a victory.

"We have a Hall of Fame quarterback," Haden said simply.

"I was just hoping he'd get it down the field.