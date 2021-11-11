10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

5. Taylor Decker returned to practice this week, and Lynn said it's been great having him back. Lynn considers Decker one of the best left tackles in football, and said his return could allow the Lions more time to make plays down the field in the passing game, as well as improve the run blocking with both Decker and Penei Sewell on the field together. Lynn did say it was probably a little aggressive to ask Decker to play an entire four quarters with him not having played any football yet this year.

6. Fipp was really complimentary of linebacker Josh Woods, who has played a big role on Detroit's special teams filling in for Jalen Reeves-Maybin (bigger role on defense). Fipp said Woods has an uncanny ability to see the field and the big picture.

7. Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris, who the Lions will face Sunday, has five straight games of 75 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Glenn said he's a big back who is really hard to stop when he gets his shoulders squared. He said it's important to get Harris going east and west and not north and south as much as they can.