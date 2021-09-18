O'HARA: Goff looking forward to MNF at Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, and he should -- if for no other reason than everybody else does.
Lambeau Field is one of America's iconic sports venues. It is among a handful of others that have an identity as rich in tradition as the teams that call it their home.
Like many others, Goff was introduced to Lambeau at an early age, long before he knew he would ever compete on the turf that became known in winter as "The Frozen Tundra."
"It'll be loud; it'll be rocking," Goff said this week. "It'll be fun, but you definitely grow up watching Monday Night Football at Lambeau.
"I remember watching Brett Favre all the way back when he was playing there. You do think about that, but as soon as you step on the field it's kind of out the window."
This is a big game for Goff. He has a chance to establish his own identity with the Lions. The Lions and Packers both lost their openers.
The Packers have dominated the Lions since Brett Favre was acquired in a trade in 1992, and continuing when Aaron Rodgers took over in 2008.
Goff is one game -- a 41-33 loss to the 49ers in last week's opener -- into his tenure as quarterback of the Lions.
He did not arrive in Detroit bearing the weight of being dominated by the Packers, or any other team. He has a chance to create his own niche with the Lions.
He can enjoy the history of Lambeau without recalling it as his personal house of horrors.
For his last four seasons with the Rams, his team's measuring stick was making the playoffs -- which the Rams did three times in four seasons -- and how far they could advance in the postseason.
He played and won big games -- which included the Packers.
In 2018, his second season as the full-time starter, the Rams beat the Packers, 29-27, at the Coliseum to make their record 8-0 on the way to 13-3 and a spot in the Super Bowl.
In that game, Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three TDs without an interception.
Last season, the Rams met the Packers at Lambeau in the NFC Divisional playoff. Playing a week after sustaining a broken thumb, Goff completed 21 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one TD and no interceptions in a 32-18 loss
The Lions are facing a tough challenge. They showed some grit in rallying from a 38-10 deficit to make a game of it in their 41-33 loss to the 49ers.
The Packers were basically lifeless in a 38-3 loss to the Saints.
Goff sees some value in the Lions rally against the 49ers, even though it fell short.
"I think we learned how we can be down in a game and come back and make a ballgame of it," Goff said. "You don't want to have to be there, but we have that ability to throw the ball and make it a game."