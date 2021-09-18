O'HARA: Goff looking forward to MNF at Lambeau Field

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, and he should -- if for no other reason than everybody else does.

Lambeau Field is one of America's iconic sports venues. It is among a handful of others that have an identity as rich in tradition as the teams that call it their home.

Like many others, Goff was introduced to Lambeau at an early age, long before he knew he would ever compete on the turf that became known in winter as "The Frozen Tundra."

"It'll be loud; it'll be rocking," Goff said this week. "It'll be fun, but you definitely grow up watching Monday Night Football at Lambeau.