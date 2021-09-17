NOTEBOOK: Staley not concerned by Swift & Williams injuries

Running back D'Andre Swift caught eight passes, including a 43-yard touchdown, in Detroit's Week 1 loss to San Francisco, and he totaled 104 total yards from scrimmage.

There was some concern leading up to the regular season that Swift would be 100 percent ready to go after missing a good chunk of camp with a groin injury. Swift was listed on last week's practice report with the groin injury that had bothered him all camp. He was a full participant in practice all of last week leading up to the 49ers game and wasn't limited at all in the game, playing 63 reps.

So it was a little worrisome to see Swift show up on Thursday's first practice report of the week as a limited participant with the groin injury.

But never fear Lions fans, there doesn't seem to be much to worry about, at least running back coach Duce Staley doesn't seemed concerned.

"No concern," Staley said Friday, when asked about Swift's status for Monday. "I don't think we're going to have to manage his reps. He's done a great job dealing with (the groin injury). Our training staff has done a great job getting him prepped and ready to play, so I don't think we'll have to manage him."

Running back Jamaal Williams was also limited Thursday with a chest injury, but again, Staley didn't seem too concerned about that either.