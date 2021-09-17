Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

4. One area LaFleur was really impressed with watching the Detroit tape from Week 1 was their offensive line play. He said he was really impressed by the way Detroit's offensive front was able to move a very good 49ers defensive line off the ball and open huge holes in the run game, while also providing pockets for quarterback Jared Goff to throw.

5. Last week's comeback by Detroit should tell Packers fans everything they need to know about Detroit and new head coach Dan Campbell, LaFleur told the Packers media Thursday.

"This is a team that is competitive, is tough. They definitely take on the mentality of their coach, that is so evident," he said.