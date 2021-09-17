Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

What are the Packers saying this week ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field? Let's find out.
1. Wide receiver Davante Adams said he and his teammates were able to put away last week's 38-3 loss to New Orleans and move on to Detroit quicker than any other loss he can remember.
"This was probably one of the quicker flushes that I've seen as far as me observing the rest of the team and seeing the coaches, how everybody's responded from it," Adams told Packers.com after Thursday's practice.
"I found that my teammates were able to shake this one better than what I've seen in the past. We've just got to make sure we actually do something about it this time."
2. It doesn't sound like the Packers are going to have talented edge rusher Za'Darius Smith Monday night vs. Detroit. Smith is dealing with a back injury, and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday the team plans to shut him down for a while.
3. LaFleur said he saw "the same old Jamaal," referring to former Packers and now Lions running back Jamaal Williams, when he watched the tape of Detroit's Week 1 loss vs. San Francisco. Competing, getting tough yards and bringing a lot of energy were things LaFleur said stood out to him about watching Williams. LaFleur said he has a lot of respect for Williams, and expects him to come back to Lambeau Field fired up and ready to play Monday.
4. One area LaFleur was really impressed with watching the Detroit tape from Week 1 was their offensive line play. He said he was really impressed by the way Detroit's offensive front was able to move a very good 49ers defensive line off the ball and open huge holes in the run game, while also providing pockets for quarterback Jared Goff to throw.
5. Last week's comeback by Detroit should tell Packers fans everything they need to know about Detroit and new head coach Dan Campbell, LaFleur told the Packers media Thursday.
"This is a team that is competitive, is tough. They definitely take on the mentality of their coach, that is so evident," he said.
LaFleur said the tape doesn't match what the perception of the Lions is, and he praised a lot of different areas about Detroit's roster, particularly the offensive line and how physical the defense is.
6. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in 2017 during Goff's second season in the NFL. He said the one thing that's always stood out to him about Goff is the resiliency Goff always seems to show. He also called Goff underrated.
7. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the Lions' defensive cover schemes are similar to the ones the Saints threw at him last week. Rodgers thinks Detroit has some young, improving players in their secondary. He said he doesn't have a lot of tape on rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu, who's expected to start in place of the injured Jeff Okudah, but did say that anytime he faces a young player in the secondary he tries to test him.