NOTEBOOK: Lions preparing for Ravens' rushing attack

Campbell said Detroit's safeties are really going to have to play an important role in this game to have success. They need to be where they're supposed to be and ready to fill.

"The biggest thing about him is you have to get population to the ball," Lions defensive end Michael Brockers said Wednesday. "Everyone has to be able to tackle and everyone has to wrap up. He did have some turnovers (last week vs. Kansas City), so we have to look at that as well. We get everyone to the ball and ripping and stripping at the ball. It's all about population and people getting to the ball."

Since Jackson took over as a starter in 2018, Baltimore has 21 games where they've rushed for at least 200 yards, the most in the NFL over that stretch. The Ravens rushed for 251 yards last Sunday vs. the Chiefs, and are 29-3 with John Harbaugh as head coach when posting 200-plus rushing yards.

"He's a rare breed," Campbell said of Jackson. "Just for the fact that he has the explosiveness and speed that he has and certainly being able to throw the ball."

Baltimore comes into Sunday's matchup ranked third in total offense (443.5 yards per game) and first in rushing (220.0).