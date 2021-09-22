Week 3 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

2. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the way he's played the first two weeks. Harbaugh thinks Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has done a nice job of merging his offensive philosophy and how the game should be played by being physical upfront and running the ball with the play action pass game, which he thinks is a strength of Goff's game.

"They're meshing their own philosophies as coaches ... with what the quarterback does well and they've done a great job of it," Harbaugh said. "You see what they want to be on offense"