Week 3 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

Here's what the Baltimore Ravens are saying this week ahead of Sunday's matchup in Detroit against the Lions.
1. Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was asked about the matchup with Detroit, and he told baltimoreravens.com he was impressed with Detroit's offensive line play and the skill level of Detroit's running backs. He considers them the strength of Detroit's offense. He said the Ravens are a run-stopping defense, so they're really focused on "stopping (Detroit) from doing what they want to do."
Detroit comes in averaging 112.0 rushing yards per game. The Ravens rank sixth in rushing defense (72.0).
2. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the way he's played the first two weeks. Harbaugh thinks Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has done a nice job of merging his offensive philosophy and how the game should be played by being physical upfront and running the ball with the play action pass game, which he thinks is a strength of Goff's game.
"They're meshing their own philosophies as coaches ... with what the quarterback does well and they've done a great job of it," Harbaugh said. "You see what they want to be on offense"
3. In their first two contests, the Ravens have faced two of the best tight ends in the game in Darren Waller and Travis Kelce. The task gets no easier this week facing Lions Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has caught at least eight passes and a touchdown in each of Detroit's first two games. The Ravens know Hockenson is Detroit's best receiving threat. Harbaugh said Hockenson is "the straw that stirs the drink" for the Lions' offense, and he's a guy the Ravens have to be very aware of.
4. Quarterback Lamar Jackson called Detroit's defense a fighting defense after watching the tape. Jackson told the Baltimore media Wednesday that Detroit's defense won't just lay down playing at home. The Ravens' offense has to bring it Sunday.
5. Baltimore is coming off an emotional come-from-behind victory over Kansas City Sunday night, but Harbaugh doesn't expect an emotional hangover from his players.
6. Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded three tackles, including a tackle for loss which forced a fumble that he also recovered in the final minutes to seal Baltimore's victory over Kansas City.
"We don't win the game without the way he played," Harbaugh told the Baltimore Sun.
Oweh is someone the Lions will have to account for at all times Sunday.