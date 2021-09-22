Week 3 opponent: What the Ravens are saying

Sep 22, 2021 at 02:59 PM
Here's what the Baltimore Ravens are saying this week ahead of Sunday's matchup in Detroit against the Lions.

1. Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was asked about the matchup with Detroit, and he told baltimoreravens.com he was impressed with Detroit's offensive line play and the skill level of Detroit's running backs. He considers them the strength of Detroit's offense. He said the Ravens are a run-stopping defense, so they're really focused on "stopping (Detroit) from doing what they want to do."

Detroit comes in averaging 112.0 rushing yards per game. The Ravens rank sixth in rushing defense (72.0).

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach: John Hardbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton
1 / 28

Head Coach: John Hardbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman

Defensive Coordinator: Don Martindale

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Sammy Watkins Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace
2 / 28

WR Sammy Watkins

Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Marquise Brown Backed up by Devin Duvernay
3 / 28

WR Marquise Brown

Backed up by Devin Duvernay

Nick Wass/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Alejandro Villanueva
4 / 28

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Alejandro Villanueva

Ryan Kang
LG Ben Powers Backed up by Ben Cleveland
5 / 28

LG Ben Powers

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

Ryan Kang
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Trystan Colon and Patrick Mekari
6 / 28

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Trystan Colon and Patrick Mekari

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
RG Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Patrick Mekari
7 / 28

RG Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Patrick Mekari

Gregory Trott
RT Alejandro Villanueva Backed up by Patrick Mekari
8 / 28

RT Alejandro Villanueva

Backed up by Patrick Mekari

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Eric Tomlinson and Josh Oliver
9 / 28

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Eric Tomlinson and Josh Oliver

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley
10 / 28

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard
11 / 28

FB Patrick Ricard

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
RB Ty'Son Williams Backed up by Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman
12 / 28

RB Ty'Son Williams

Backed up by Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Calais Campbell Backed up by Justin Madubuike
13 / 28

DT Calais Campbell

Backed up by Justin Madubuike

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Brandon Williams Backed up by Justin Ellis
14 / 28

NT Brandon Williams

Backed up by Justin Ellis

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Derek Wolfe Backed up by Broderick Washington
15 / 28

DE Derek Wolfe

Backed up by Broderick Washington

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
RUSH Justin Houston Backed up by Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson
16 / 28

RUSH Justin Houston

Backed up by Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Chris Board
17 / 28

MLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Chris Board

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Malik Harrison Backed up by Kristian Welch
18 / 28

WLB Malik Harrison

Backed up by Kristian Welch

Ryan Kang
SAM Tyus Bowser Backed up by Pernell Mcphee and Daelin Hayes
19 / 28

SAM Tyus Bowser

Backed up by Pernell Mcphee and Daelin Hayes

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Anthony Averett Backed up by Jimmy Smith
20 / 28

LCB Anthony Averett

Backed up by Jimmy Smith

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Chuck Clark Backed up by Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr.
21 / 28

SS Chuck Clark

Backed up by Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS DeShon Elliott Backed up by Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington
22 / 28

FS DeShon Elliott

Backed up by Brandon Stephens and Ar'Darius Washington

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
RCB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Tavon Young
23 / 28

RCB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Tavon Young

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Koch
24 / 28

P/H Sam Koch

Albert Tielemans/2021 Al Tielemans via AP Images
K Justin Tucker
25 / 28

K Justin Tucker

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Nick Moore
26 / 28

LS Nick Moore

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KOR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and James Proche II
27 / 28

KOR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and James Proche II

Ryan Kang
PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace
28 / 28

PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by James Proche II and Tylan Wallace

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
2. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the way he's played the first two weeks. Harbaugh thinks Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has done a nice job of merging his offensive philosophy and how the game should be played by being physical upfront and running the ball with the play action pass game, which he thinks is a strength of Goff's game.

"They're meshing their own philosophies as coaches ... with what the quarterback does well and they've done a great job of it," Harbaugh said. "You see what they want to be on offense"

3. In their first two contests, the Ravens have faced two of the best tight ends in the game in Darren Waller and Travis Kelce. The task gets no easier this week facing Lions Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, who has caught at least eight passes and a touchdown in each of Detroit's first two games. The Ravens know Hockenson is Detroit's best receiving threat. Harbaugh said Hockenson is "the straw that stirs the drink" for the Lions' offense, and he's a guy the Ravens have to be very aware of.

4. Quarterback Lamar Jackson called Detroit's defense a fighting defense after watching the tape. Jackson told the Baltimore media Wednesday that Detroit's defense won't just lay down playing at home. The Ravens' offense has to bring it Sunday.

5. Baltimore is coming off an emotional come-from-behind victory over Kansas City Sunday night, but Harbaugh doesn't expect an emotional hangover from his players.

6. Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded three tackles, including a tackle for loss which forced a fumble that he also recovered in the final minutes to seal Baltimore's victory over Kansas City.

"We don't win the game without the way he played," Harbaugh told the Baltimore Sun.

Oweh is someone the Lions will have to account for at all times Sunday.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will rookie LB Derrick Barnes see more playing time?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Tuesday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions stall out in second half vs. Packers

Four downs following the Lions' 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers includes a tale of two halves, o-line play, challenging the offense and 4th & 1 call.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions thin at CB after Melifonwu leaves game with thigh injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

RECAP: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Monday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Monday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions wide receivers need to step up with Williams ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including depth at wide receiver, preparing for Green Bay and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Staley not concerned by Swift & Williams injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries at running back, how tight end T.J. Hockenson is improving his game and more.
news

Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Find out what the Green Bay Packers are saying as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
