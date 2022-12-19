KEY QUESTIONS: How has Hutchinson's game progressed throughout his rookie season?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's thrilling 20-17 victory over the Jets to make it three wins in a row for the Lions and six in their last seven as they've reached the .500 mark (7-7) on the season in mid-December.
Here's a look at all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:
Campbell was obviously happy with the win on Sunday but he did say after the game there was a lot to clean up this week before they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers Saturday.
What does Campbell want to see cleaned up the most?
On offense: He said it was uncharacteristic of them that there were multiple instances in the game when guys weren't on the same page. He said that shouldn't happen 15 weeks into the season. New York did a nice job disguising some things on defense, but Campbell said they have to do a better job of getting on the same page before Saturday. He also mentioned some atypical drops from pass catchers in the contest.
On defense: Campbell was disappointed in the chunk plays allowed by his defense Sunday. The Jets recorded gains of 50, 40, 33, 33, 22, 21 & 20 yards in the game. He also thought his defensive backs could have played the ball better in a number of situations. Detroit had one interception in the contest (cornerback Jerry Jacobs) but were in position to have two or three more had they had better ball skills on those plays.
How good is the Lions' offensive line playing right now?
There were some penalties upfront Sunday that were uncharacteristic of those guys, and Campbell mentioned that as something they need to clean up this week as well, but the Lions didn't allow a sack against the Jets, and quarterback Jared Goff was hit just three times in the game. The o-line hasn't allowed a sack in 10 quarters now.
"When (Goff) sits back there and just plays with rhythm and stays on that back foot and is ready to throw we are pretty good," Campbell said.
There's also been an emphasis on the receivers beating the defensive backs to their spot before the defensive line can get to their spot, and Campbell credits that with helping the offensive line too.
Is there any update on safety DeShon Elliott's injury?
Elliott left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Campbell said the shoulder was tender on Monday, and Elliott was getting more tests during the time Campbell was speaking to the media. He said they'll know a lot more Monday afternoon.
If the injury limits him at all this week, Campbell said he has confidence veteran C.J. Moore and second-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu can step in and fill the void.
Where has rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson's game progressed the most through 15 weeks?
Hutchinson leads the Lions and all rookies with 7.0 sacks on the season. He also has two interceptions and is tied for the team lead with seven tackles for loss. Campbell said the progression has really been all encompassing with Hutchinson's game. Campbell said the thing Hutchinson has proven is he's a versatile football player who continues to grow his entire game.
"He can pass rush," Campbell said. "He's a run defender. He can drop into coverage. He's a football player. He is versatile and he has a knack for play action pass, he can kind of sniff those things out. He understands and has a few things in his repertoire as it pertains to rushing the quarterback. He plays stout on the edge in the run game. He finishes. He's high motor. He's got a knack for punching at footballs. He does everything."
To Campbell, the impressive thing about Hutchinson is the totality of all those traits wrapped into one player.
What's been the key to winning on the road?
The Lions have recorded three straight wins away from Ford Field during their current 6-1 streak with wins against Chicago, the New York Giants and New York Jets on the road.
Campbell paused for a moment to really think about the question, and said the biggest challenge on the road is the offense being able to function in the silent count and he thinks they've really managed that aspect well of late.
He also said they've done a good job of not letting momentum swing too far to the home side where they haven't been able to swing it back in their favor.
"In some of the most critical moments we're really making the play," Campbell said. "We're making the play to finish it out instead of doing the other way that ends up costing us."