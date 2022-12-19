KEY QUESTIONS: How has Hutchinson's game progressed throughout his rookie season?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Sunday's thrilling 20-17 victory over the Jets to make it three wins in a row for the Lions and six in their last seven as they've reached the .500 mark (7-7) on the season in mid-December.

Here's a look at all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:

Campbell was obviously happy with the win on Sunday but he did say after the game there was a lot to clean up this week before they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers Saturday.

What does Campbell want to see cleaned up the most?

On offense: He said it was uncharacteristic of them that there were multiple instances in the game when guys weren't on the same page. He said that shouldn't happen 15 weeks into the season. New York did a nice job disguising some things on defense, but Campbell said they have to do a better job of getting on the same page before Saturday. He also mentioned some atypical drops from pass catchers in the contest.