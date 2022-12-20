Week 16 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

Dec 20, 2022 at 03:19 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Carolina Panthers players and coaches talking about ahead of Saturday's Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte? Let's find out:

1. The Panthers were dominated upfront on both sides of the football in a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Carolina rushed for just 21 yards with no rushing touchdowns and Pittsburgh was able to convert 12-of-16 third-down attempts.

Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks said his team will put the pads back on this week at practice as they try to get back to their physical mentality. Last week was the first time since Wilks took over that Carolina didn't practice at least one day in pads.

"This game is behind us," Wilks said of the Steelers game. "Our focus right now is on the Detroit Lions and the Detroit Lions only."

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks

Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo

Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins
2 / 28

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman
3 / 28

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Brady Christensen Backed up by Michael Jordan
4 / 28

OG Brady Christensen

Backed up by Michael Jordan

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays
5 / 28

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Austin Corbett Backed up by Cade Mays
6 / 28

OG Austin Corbett

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Taylor Moton Backed up by Cameron Erving
7 / 28

OT Taylor Moton

Backed up by Cameron Erving

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Stephen Sullivan
8 / 28

TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Stephen Sullivan

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci
9 / 28

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Backed up by Shi Smith
10 / 28

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Backed up by Shi Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB D'Onta Foreman Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear
11 / 28

RB D'Onta Foreman

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Sam Darnold Backed up by PJ Walker
12 / 28

QB Sam Darnold

Backed up by PJ Walker

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Brian Burns Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson
13 / 28

DE Brian Burns

Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by Bravvion Roy
14 / 28

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by Bravvion Roy

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Matt Ioannidis Backed up by Marquan McCall
15 / 28

DT Matt Ioannidis

Backed up by Marquan McCall

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Backed up by Amare Barno
16 / 28

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Backed up by Amare Barno

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaq Thompson Backed up by Cory Littleton
17 / 28

OLB Shaq Thompson

Backed up by Cory Littleton

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Damien Wilson Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

MLB Damien Wilson

Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ROLB Frankie Luvu
19 / 28

ROLB Frankie Luvu

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by T.J. Carrie
20 / 28

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.
21 / 28

CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler
22 / 28

FS Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Xavier Woods Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr.
23 / 28

SS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard
24 / 28

KR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Shi Smith
25 / 28

PR Shi Smith

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS JJ Jansen
26 / 28

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Johnny Hekker
27 / 28

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Pineiro
28 / 28

K Eddy Pineiro

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2. Sam Darnold was 14-of-23 passing for 225 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions (108.1 rating) against Pittsburgh, and Wilks said that's earned Darnold the start at QB this week against the Lions. Darnold is 2-1 as a starter this season and hasn't thrown an interception. One thing to note: Wilks has encouraged Darnold to use his legs more this week. The Lions have struggled at times this season defending the quarterback run.

3. The 21 rushing yards for the Panthers vs. Pittsburgh were their fewest in a game since 2012 against Tampa Bay (10). Carolina has averaged 40.3 rushing yards in three losses since Week 9, while averaging 213.3 in the three wins. Safe to say the key for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the Lions' defense will be containing the Panthers run game. Carolina ranks 30th in total offense and 30th in passing but are 17th running the ball (117.5).

4. Wilkes was very complimentary Tuesday of the play of Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' offense in general. He talked about all the weapons at the skill positions and how Goff has done a good job orchestrating the fourth ranked offense in the NFL. But Wilkes said it all starts upfront for the Lions. He said winning the battle upfront will be the biggest challenge for his defense.

5. There's a chance Saturday's game sets a record for the coldest game at Bank of America Stadium, as cold air settles into about two thirds of the country this weekend. The forecast calls for temps in the low 30s. The record low at kickoff previously was 30 degrees. Wilkes said his team played in a cold environment in Baltimore recently and weather will not be an issue.

6. Darnold said Tuesday it was fun watching the Lions' defense on film when he started preparing for Saturday's game because of the scheme Glenn runs. He called Detroit's defense 'super aggressive.' He said they'll have their hands full, but the offense will be up for the challenge.

