Week 16 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

4. Wilkes was very complimentary Tuesday of the play of Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions' offense in general. He talked about all the weapons at the skill positions and how Goff has done a good job orchestrating the fourth ranked offense in the NFL. But Wilkes said it all starts upfront for the Lions. He said winning the battle upfront will be the biggest challenge for his defense.

5. There's a chance Saturday's game sets a record for the coldest game at Bank of America Stadium, as cold air settles into about two thirds of the country this weekend. The forecast calls for temps in the low 30s. The record low at kickoff previously was 30 degrees. Wilkes said his team played in a cold environment in Baltimore recently and weather will not be an issue.