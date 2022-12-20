O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Second chance: Wright was the intended receiver on the first and last plays of the Lions' final possession, and the results could not have been more different.

He dropped a pass on the first play of the possession. It also was his first target of the game, and he was left in the game rather than being buried on the bench.

Six plays later, Wright scored the winning touchdown on a 51-yard catch and run.

The play call by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson caught the Jets completely off guard. Wright lined up right, peeled off the line to run across left and was all alone to take Jared Goff's short pass and sprint down the left sideline to the end zone.