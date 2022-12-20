O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

No matter how the Detroit Lions' playoff bid ends, they have shown that they've learned to win, regardless of the opponent or the circumstances.
That's what we have learned from seeing the Lions win six of their last seven games to get their won-loss record to 7-7 with three games left in the regular season.
"Just to get a win – I don't care who you're playing," head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference. "To win in this league is a good thing. I don't care who it is."
Among the other things we've learned include the following: An iron man on the roster is a valuable player; redemption came quickly for tight end Brock Wright in Sunday's win over the Jets, and Campbell made an impression on the host of the CBS pregame show in his interview that ran before Sunday's game.
We start with the Lions' six wins in seven games that have put them in playoff contention in the NFC:
After starting 1-6, and facing the Eagles, Commanders, Vikings, Seahawks, Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins, the Lions got on the winning track with wins over the Packers, Bears and Giants.
That three-game win streak was broken by a 28-25 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. After that came another three-game win streak over the Jaguars, Vikings and Jets.
The Lions did not play their best game against the Jets but overcame that.
"We found a way to win again," Campbell said. "We got a win on the road again. Every good team I've ever been a part of, you win multiple games at multiple points in the season.
"Which we've done. We've won three in a row two different times, and we've won on the road.
"We're figuring out how to win on the road. And that's not by accident. Our guys are playing good football right now."
Iron man: Kalif Raymond fills a lot of roles for the Lions, and he has does them well in his two seasons with the Lions.
Return specialists can get overlooked because of the limited role they play, but that's not the case with Raymond. He is too valuable to be overlooked.
He showed that in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.
He gave the Lions a 7-0 lead with a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter. That was only the start of his day. On 20 of the Lions' 68 offensive snaps Raymond had five receptions on six targets for 53 yards with a long reception of 18 yards.
"That guy right there is an iron man," Campbell said in giving Raymond a game ball in the locker room after the game. "He does everything for us."
Second chance: Wright was the intended receiver on the first and last plays of the Lions' final possession, and the results could not have been more different.
He dropped a pass on the first play of the possession. It also was his first target of the game, and he was left in the game rather than being buried on the bench.
Six plays later, Wright scored the winning touchdown on a 51-yard catch and run.
The play call by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson caught the Jets completely off guard. Wright lined up right, peeled off the line to run across left and was all alone to take Jared Goff's short pass and sprint down the left sideline to the end zone.
A take on Campbell: James Brown, host of the CBS pregame show, had this take on Campbell after watching his interview with former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher: "Genuine is all over him."