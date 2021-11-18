NOTEBOOK: Lions get physical runner Williams back at practice this week

It's too bad the Lions didn't have him Sunday in Pittsburgh. That game seemed right up Williams' alley. Rain and nasty conditions that turned into a running game for the Lions. Detroit totaled 229 rushing yards, but cooled off in the fourth quarter and overtime. That's where getting Williams back could really benefit Detroit.

It's supposed to be cold and rainy in Cleveland Sunday. Conditions Williams said Thursday are just fine by him.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Williams said with a big smile. "I love rain. All it do to me is get me more turnt. Me, I'm just ready to go and have fun in all weathers."

On the year, Williams has been stuffed in the run game just five times on 71 rushes for a loss of 11 yards total. For comparison, Swift has been stuffed 13 times (123 rushes) for 34 negative yards.

Williams is one of those runners that always seems to be falling forward and getting positive yards. It's the physical presence he brings. Of Williams' 71 rushes, 24 have resulted in first downs (33.8 percent). That percentage leads all NFL running backs this season.