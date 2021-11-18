10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

2. Only the Atlanta Falcons have fewer sacks on the year (11) than the Lions' 14. Detroit was more consistent rushing the passer earlier in the year, but Glenn said teams have maxed protected quite a bit on third down against them recently. Teams are throwing short and using run after the catch to gain first downs.

Glenn said the Lions have to win more battles against max protection, but they also have to do better identifying those situations and not sending guys "into a brick wall." With max protect means less pass catchers, and Glenn would like to use their numbers to double players and win more of those max-protect third-down situations.

3. The Lions signed former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad this week and rookie Riley Patterson to the active roster. Because Patterson was signed off another team's practice squad, he has to be on Detroit's active roster for at least three weeks.

Fipp said he did a lot of work on Patterson when he was coming out of Memphis this year and considered him one of the best kickers available. When the team moved on from Ryan Santoso this week, Fipp jumped at the chance to work with Patterson.