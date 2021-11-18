O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked like a beaten man as he hobbled up to the podium last Sunday for his postgame press conference after the Cleveland Browns' 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Mayfield was suffering from the wounds of battle he has accumulated in what has been a difficult season for him and the Browns.

A hard hit on his left knee had forced Mayfield to leave the game early. He already was dealing with injuries to his right knee and ankle, and his left shoulder. The shoulder will require surgery after the season.

"I've got to find a way to get as healthy as possible," Mayfield said. "I'm pretty beat up now."

The Browns are beat up, too. The most visible wound is their 5-5 win-loss record going into Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.