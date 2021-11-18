O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Cleveland Browns

Nov 18, 2021 at 08:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Quarterback Baker Mayfield looked like a beaten man as he hobbled up to the podium last Sunday for his postgame press conference after the Cleveland Browns' 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

Mayfield was suffering from the wounds of battle he has accumulated in what has been a difficult season for him and the Browns.

A hard hit on his left knee had forced Mayfield to leave the game early. He already was dealing with injuries to his right knee and ankle, and his left shoulder. The shoulder will require surgery after the season.

"I've got to find a way to get as healthy as possible," Mayfield said. "I'm pretty beat up now."

The Browns are beat up, too. The most visible wound is their 5-5 win-loss record going into Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.

With a talented roster, they were expected to take another step forward as contenders in the rugged AFC North. The Browns made the playoffs last year with an 11-5 win-loss record. They beat the Steelers in the wild card and were eliminated by the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Meet the Opponent: Cleveland Browns

View photos of the starters for the Cleveland Browns.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods Special Teams Coordinator: Mike Priefer
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods

Special Teams Coordinator: Mike Priefer

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jarvis Landry Backed up by Anthony Schwartz
2 / 28

WR Jarvis Landry

Backed up by Anthony Schwartz

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Backed up by James Hudson III
3 / 28

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Backed up by James Hudson III

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Joel Bitonio Backed up by Hjalte Froholdt
4 / 28

LG Joel Bitonio

Backed up by Hjalte Froholdt

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C JC Tretter Backed up by Nick Harris
5 / 28

C JC Tretter

Backed up by Nick Harris

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Wyatt Teller Backed up by Michael Dunn
6 / 28

RG Wyatt Teller

Backed up by Michael Dunn

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Blake Hance
7 / 28

RT Blake Hance

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Austin Hooper Backed up by David Njoku and Harrison Bryant
8 / 28

TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by David Njoku and Harrison Bryant

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Backed up by Rashard Higgins
9 / 28

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Backed up by Rashard Higgins

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Case Keenum
10 / 28

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Case Keenum

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Nick Chubb Backed up by D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton
11 / 28

RB Nick Chubb

Backed up by D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Andy Janovich
12 / 28

FB Andy Janovich

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE Myles Garrett Backed up by Takkarist McKinley
13 / 28

LDE Myles Garrett

Backed up by Takkarist McKinley

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Malik Jackson Backed up by Jordan Elliott
14 / 28

LDT Malik Jackson

Backed up by Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDT Malik McDowell Backed up by Tommy Togiai
15 / 28

RDT Malik McDowell

Backed up by Tommy Togiai

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
RDE Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo
16 / 28

RDE Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WILL Mack Wilson Backed up by Tony Field II
17 / 28

WILL Mack Wilson

Backed up by Tony Field II

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr Backed up by Elijah Lee
18 / 28

MIKE Anthony Walker Jr

Backed up by Elijah Lee

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Sione Takitaki Backed up by Malcolm Smith
19 / 28

SAM Sione Takitaki

Backed up by Malcolm Smith

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Denzel Ward Backed up by Troy Hill and A.J. Green
20 / 28

LCB Denzel Ward

Backed up by Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
RCB Greg Newsome II Backed up by Greedy Williams
21 / 28

RCB Greg Newsome II

Backed up by Greedy Williams

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. Backed up by Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart Jr.
22 / 28

SS Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Backed up by Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart Jr.

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
FS John Johnson III Backed up by Richard LeCounte III
23 / 28

FS John Johnson III

Backed up by Richard LeCounte III

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jamie Gillan
24 / 28

P/H Jamie Gillan

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
K Chase McLaughlin
25 / 28

K Chase McLaughlin

Cooper Neill
KR Demetric Felton Backed up by Anthony Schwartz
26 / 28

KR Demetric Felton

Backed up by Anthony Schwartz

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Demetric Felton Backed up by Donovan Peoples-Jones
27 / 28

PR Demetric Felton

Backed up by Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cooper Neill
LS Charley Hughlett
28 / 28

LS Charley Hughlett

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The damage done by injuries, inconsistent play and the drama that ultimately was resolved by releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reflected in their 5-5 win-loss record.

The Browns got to 5-5 the hard way. They won three straight after losing the season opener opener to the Chiefs but have gone 2-4 since then. They've given up 144 points in those four losses, an average of 36 points per game.

Worst loss in that span: 45-7 last week to the Patriots. After scoring first to take a 7-0 lead, the Browns gave up 45 straight points.

"At this point, everybody in our building has to look in the mirror and kind of reevaluate and be accountable to each other," Mayfield said. "We're sitting somewhere where we thought we'd be in a better place right now, but we're not.

"When you're sitting here at 5-5, obviously something's wrong. You've got to figure it out and get it fixed."

How the Browns stand with six games left, beginning Sunday with the Lions:

Offense: Injuries aside, Mayfield has not played well. He has nine TD passes in nine games, with four interceptions. He is well off his 2020 pace of 26 TD passes, but his yards per attempt is up to 8.1 from 7.3.

Jarvis Landry has missed four games. That took away a highly competitive wide receiver who plays hard every down. Landry has just 23 receptions after posting reception totals of 81, 83 and 72 the last three years.

Nick Chubb is the leader of a good running game. He's missed three games, but in the other seven he's run for 721 yards and 6.0 per carry. Kareem Hunt, out for four games, is a premier No. 2, with 361 and 5.2 yards per carry.

Practice photos: November 17, 2021

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 17

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 17

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 17

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 17

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 17

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 17

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 17

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 17

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2021. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions
Defense: Defensive end Myles Garrett's magnificent obsession is sacking the quarterback, and he does it well – as his 13 sacks attest. Other parts of his game aren't quite as dominant, and he expressed his frustration with some coaching strategy after the loss to the Patriots.

"We didn't make any adjustments as they kept scoring," Garrett told the media. "We weren't countering that."

Jadeveon Clowney has only 3.5 sacks, but he has never been an elite pass rusher in his previous seven seasons. But he been an outstanding defender against the run with his explosive ability to get through gaps.

Bottom line: In a weird schedule quirk after Sunday's game, the Browns play the Ravens, take a bye, then play the Ravens again. In their final four, they're home vs. the Raiders, on the road against the Packers and Steelers, and home vs. the Bengals in the finale.

There's a road to the playoffs in there, but unlike last year, but the Browns might be their own stumbling block.

