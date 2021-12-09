O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got the message on where they stand in the playoff race and what they need to do to improve their status before they left the locker room after Sunday's road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

They'd gone to KC with a chance to strengthen their position in the AFC West with a victory over the Chiefs. Instead of a win that would have put them in first place in the division with a 7-5 won-loss record, they went home with a 22-9 loss that dropped them into a tie with the Raiders for last place in the division.

From visions of first to the reality of last. That was a sobering change in expectations, especially considering how the Chiefs have taken control of the division with a defense that is improving by the week.