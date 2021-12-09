10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

3. Fipp would like to see how the league tracks punting statistics tweaked a little bit. He doesn't like how all punts are lumped together in net punting numbers no matter where on the field the kick is taking place. Obviously, if a team is punting from midfield the net will look different than it does if a team is punting from their own 15-yard line. He said the Lions factor in where the punt is taking place when evaluating their own punting game.

4. Glenn was disappointed in the way his defense gave up a two-touchdown lead in the second half last week. He thought his guys got 'dog tired,' and didn't handle Minnesota's no-huddle coming out of halftime very well. He would have liked for his defense put the game away with a big lead, but it was the offense who won it for Detroit last week with a walk-off touchdown.