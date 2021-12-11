Lions at Broncos: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 11, 2021 at 06:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/Dylan-headshot.jpg
Dylan Reffe

New Media Specialist

Fresh off their first victory of the season, the Lions hit the road for a date with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:05 p.m. EST. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Mark Sanchez

TV map: See where the Lions-Broncos matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL-506map-Week14-2021

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

week-14-tunein-2021

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

WIN NUMBER 1

Enjoy some of the best content from Week 13's last-second win against the Minnesota Vikings:

Meet the Opponent: Denver Broncos

View photos of the starters for the Denver Broncos.

Head Coach Vic Fangio Offensive Coordinator: Pat Shurmur Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell Special Teams Coordinator: Tom Mcmahon
1 / 27

Head Coach Vic Fangio

Offensive Coordinator: Pat Shurmur

Defensive Coordinator: Ed Donatell

Special Teams Coordinator: Tom Mcmahon

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jerry Jeudy Backed up by Kendall Hinton
2 / 27

WR Jerry Jeudy

Backed up by Kendall Hinton

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Garett Bolles Backed up by Cameron Fleming
3 / 27

LT Garett Bolles

Backed up by Cameron Fleming

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Dalton Risner Backed up by Netane Muti
4 / 27

LG Dalton Risner

Backed up by Netane Muti

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Lloyd Cushenberry Backed up by Austin Schlottmann
5 / 27

C Lloyd Cushenberry

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Quinn Meinerz Backed up by Natane Muti
6 / 27

RG Quinn Meinerz

Backed up by Natane Muti

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Bobby Massie Backed up by Cam Fleming
7 / 27

RT Bobby Massie

Backed up by Cam Fleming

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Albert Okwuegbunem, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck
8 / 27

TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Albert Okwuegbunem, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tim Patrick Backed up by Diontae Spencer
9 / 27

WR Tim Patrick

Backed up by Diontae Spencer

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Courtland Sutton
10 / 27

WR Courtland Sutton

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Melvin Gordon Backed up by Javonte Williams, Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett
11 / 27

RB Melvin Gordon

Backed up by Javonte Williams, Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Teddy Bridgewater Backed up by Drew Lock and Brett Rypien
12 / 27

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Backed up by Drew Lock and Brett Rypien

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Shamar Stephen
13 / 27

DE Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Shamar Stephen

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Mike Purcell Backed up by DeShawn Williams
14 / 27

NT Mike Purcell

Backed up by DeShawn Williams

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Shelby Harris Backed up by McTelvin Agim
15 / 27

DE Shelby Harris

Backed up by McTelvin Agim

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Bradley Chubb Backed up by Jonathan Cooper
16 / 27

SLB Bradley Chubb

Backed up by Jonathan Cooper

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Malik Reed Backed up by Stephen Weatherly and Aaron Patrick
17 / 27

WLB Malik Reed

Backed up by Stephen Weatherly and Aaron Patrick

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Baron Browning Backed up by Justin Strnad
18 / 27

ILB Baron Browning

Backed up by Justin Strnad

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Kenny Young Backed up by Jonas Griffith
19 / 27

ILB Kenny Young

Backed up by Jonas Griffith

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LCB Pat Surtain II Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Essang Bassey
20 / 27

LCB Pat Surtain II

Backed up by Kyle Fuller and Essang Bassey

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Ronald Darby Backed up by Nate Hairston and Mike Ford
21 / 27

RCB Ronald Darby

Backed up by Nate Hairston and Mike Ford

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Kareem Jackson Backed up by P.J. Locke and Jamar Johnson
22 / 27

SS Kareem Jackson

Backed up by P.J. Locke and Jamar Johnson

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Justin Simmons Backed up by Caden Sterns
23 / 27

FS Justin Simmons

Backed up by Caden Sterns

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PK/KO Brandon McManus
24 / 27

PK/KO Brandon McManus

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Sam Martin
25 / 27

P/H Sam Martin

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
26 / 27

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Diontae Spencer Backed up by Kendall Hinton
27 / 27

KR/PR Diontae Spencer

Backed up by Kendall Hinton

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Broncos roundup: Denver mourns passing of Demaryius Thomas

Catch up on all the Broncos news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

One Pridecast Episode 124: Mike O'Hara and Brock Wright recap a Week 13 Lions win

Dannie Rogers is joined by Mike O'Hara to recap the Lions' comeback win against the Vikings and preview Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos before Mike makes his Pick of the Week presented by BetMGM. Next, TE Brock Wright joins to discuss his first career TD.
news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson doubtful, Swift ruled out for Lions-Broncos

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes' playmaking mentality and more.
news

Lions at Broncos injury report: Dec. 10

Lions at Broncos injury report and game designations for Friday, December 10.
Advertising