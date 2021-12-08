NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

Flu season is here and the bug has struck Allen Park and the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are dealing with a number of cases of the flu within their locker room, including quarterback Jared Goff, who worked remotely Wednesday.
"I'm actually feeling good," Goff told reporters gathered around a computer while Goff spoke to them via a Zoom call Wednesday. "I was not feeling great really Sunday. Sunday and Monday I wasn't feeling great. Yesterday woke up feeling fine. Today was kind of an abundance of caution. I feel pretty good."
It certainly makes one appreciate the game Goff had Sunday in leading the Lions to their first win of the season with three touchdown passes, including the walk-off winner, while feeling under the weather. He joked it was his version of the Michael Jordan flu game. He said he didn't feel much during the game, but it hit him after the game and into Monday.
The Lions changed their scheduled practice Wednesday to a walkthrough, conducted separately between the offense and defense to limit exposure.
"We adjusted today," head coach Campbell said. "We got a little bit of this sickness going around."
The Lions listed six players on Wednesday's practice report as missing the walkthrough with an illness: Goff, defensive end Michael Brockers, guard Jonah Jackson, nose tackle John Penisini, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive end Nick Williams. Tackle Penei Sewell was limited with a shoulder injury and illness.
NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday after leading Detroit to their first win of the season Week 13.
He completed 25 of 41 pass attempts (61 percent) for 296 yards and three touchdowns with a 97.2 rating in a 29-27 win over Minnesota. He threw a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with no time remaining in the fourth quarter after leading a 14-play, 75-yard drive with under two minutes remaining in the game.
It's the fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award for Goff and his first with the Lions.
He is the first Lions player to earn the award since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (Week 6, 2015) and first quarterback since Matthew Stafford (Week 11, 2009).
"It's cool. Usually only win those when you're winning game, so it's a credit to us for winning that one," Goff said of the award. "Obviously a cool honor, but can't do it without all the talent on offense and really everyone on the team to win the game."
Goff is aiming for this third straight game with at least two touchdowns passes and a 95-plus passer rating this week when the Lions travel to Denver to take on the Broncos Sunday.
DYNAMIC DUO
Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have formed a nice running back tandem for Denver, with each having rushed for more than 600 yards on the season. Williams is averaging 4.8 yards per carry and Gordon is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
"I feel like everybody has backs now," Campbell said. "But these guys, yes, they can hurt you and they are dynamic. They do a great job upfront, too. Schematically there's a lot of things they do to keep you guessing."
Campbell said Detroit has to be very sound upfront on defense and with their linebackers because Denver's run game can hit you and hurt you.
UNSEASONABLE WEATHER
When the schedule came out in April, it looked like playing in Denver in December had the potential to be a snow game. That will not be the case Sunday.
In fact, the weather forecast is calling for unseasonably warm weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the high 50s.
Weather certainly won't play a factor, though the Lions will still have to adjust to the elevation.