NOTEBOOK: Lions adjust practice schedule as several players deal with flu

NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday after leading Detroit to their first win of the season Week 13.

He completed 25 of 41 pass attempts (61 percent) for 296 yards and three touchdowns with a 97.2 rating in a 29-27 win over Minnesota. He threw a game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with no time remaining in the fourth quarter after leading a 14-play, 75-yard drive with under two minutes remaining in the game.

It's the fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award for Goff and his first with the Lions.

He is the first Lions player to earn the award since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (Week 6, 2015) and first quarterback since Matthew Stafford (Week 11, 2009).

"It's cool. Usually only win those when you're winning game, so it's a credit to us for winning that one," Goff said of the award. "Obviously a cool honor, but can't do it without all the talent on offense and really everyone on the team to win the game."