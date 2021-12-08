Patterson proving to be a nice pickup for Lions

If you find yourself in the same sentence as Jason Hanson as a Detroit Lions kicker, you must be doing something right.

Riley Patterson became the first Lions rookie to convert three field goals in a game since Jason Hanson in 1992 in Detroit's win over Minnesota Sunday. He was good from 31, 41 and 49 yards against the Vikings, and also made both of his extra point tries, accounting for 11 of Detroit's 29 points.

Patterson was signed off the New England practice squad three weeks ago, and in the two games he's played for the Lions the last two weeks, he's yet to miss a kick.