Lions at Broncos practice report: Dec. 8

Dec 08, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Brockers DE knee/illness NP
Jared Goff QB illness NP
Jonah Jackson G illness NP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP
John Penisini NT illness NP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP
D'Andre Swift RB shoulder NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G illness NP
Nick Williams DE illness NP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP
T.J. Hockenson TE hand LP
Matt Nelson T ankle LP
Bobby Price CB shoulder LP
Penei Sewell T shoulder/illness LP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

