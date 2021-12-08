Lions at Broncos practice report: Dec. 8

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee/illness
|NP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|illness
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|illness
|NP
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|John Penisini
|NT
|illness
|NP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|NP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|illness
|NP
|Nick Williams
|DE
|illness
|NP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hand
|LP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|LP
|Bobby Price
|CB
|shoulder
|LP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder/illness
|LP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.