NOTEBOOK: Joseph named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

"It's good to see Kerby come along," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "Since he's started, which is about four weeks now, he's just every week gotten a little bit better. I think (that's what this award) says.

"He's putting in the work and he's growing. It continuing to trend that way is the whole idea. That's a credit to Brad (Holmes) and our scouting staff to be able to project a player like that and hopefully he continues to trend that way."

Unfortunately, Joseph was forced to leave Sunday's game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a friendly fire hit from cornerback Jeff Okudah as both players were making a tackle.

Joseph is in the NFL's return-to-play concussion protocol, but Campbell said this week he falls in the same category as wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown and tight end Brock Wright did the last two weeks. Both players were removed from games but progressed through the protocol and played the following week. The Lions think that will be the case for Joseph this week.