Week 10 opponent: What the Bears are saying

2. Allowing Fields to be a bigger part of the running game has really unlocked something special for the Bears' offense. Chicago is the first team since 1976 to rush for at least 225 yards in four straight games. The Bears have averaged 24.6 points per game over their last five after scoring just 16 points per game over the first four.

Detroit ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing defense, allowing on average 148.8 yards per game to opponents on the ground. That will be a key matchup this weekend.

3. New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool had a quiet debut Sunday with two catches for 13 yards against the Dolphins, but his role should grow moving forward. Claypool arrived in Chicago last Wednesday after the Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for him. Claypool played just 26 snaps against the Dolphins. Expect that to tick up significantly this week as he get more comfortable with the playbook.