Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 23, 2022 at 06:44 AM
The Lions are headed down south to Charlotte, North Carolina for a matchup against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec 24. The team will look to make it four straight wins in Detroit's first game on Christmas Eve since 2017. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Robert Smith

TV map: See where the Lions-Panthers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-TV-Map-2022-Week-16-2

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-CAR-2

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will win the coin toss? Who will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor
Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks

Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo

Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins
WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman
OT Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Brady Christensen Backed up by Michael Jordan
OG Brady Christensen

Backed up by Michael Jordan

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays
C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Austin Corbett Backed up by Cade Mays
OG Austin Corbett

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Taylor Moton Backed up by Cameron Erving
OT Taylor Moton

Backed up by Cameron Erving

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Stephen Sullivan
TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Stephen Sullivan

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci
TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Backed up by Shi Smith
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Backed up by Shi Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB D'Onta Foreman Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear
RB D'Onta Foreman

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Sam Darnold Backed up by PJ Walker
QB Sam Darnold

Backed up by PJ Walker

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Brian Burns Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson
DE Brian Burns

Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by Bravvion Roy
DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by Bravvion Roy

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Matt Ioannidis Backed up by Marquan McCall
DT Matt Ioannidis

Backed up by Marquan McCall

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Backed up by Amare Barno
DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Backed up by Amare Barno

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaq Thompson Backed up by Cory Littleton
OLB Shaq Thompson

Backed up by Cory Littleton

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Damien Wilson Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe
MLB Damien Wilson

Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ROLB Frankie Luvu
ROLB Frankie Luvu

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by T.J. Carrie
CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.
CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler
FS Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Xavier Woods Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr.
SS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard
KR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Shi Smith
PR Shi Smith

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS JJ Jansen
LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Johnny Hekker
P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Pineiro
K Eddy Pineiro

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
