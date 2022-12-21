Anzalone feels like he's been playing his best football this year

The Lions as a team last year led the NFL with 132 missed tackles. They've reduced that number to 48 through 14 games, which are the fifth fewest in the NFL.

"I mean you just make an emphasis of it, and that's something that we've talked about for a long time, and you've got to be able to tackle," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the reduction in missed tackles this season. "You've got to work it. We do work it, and we've done a good job. It was something that we identified and look, you want a good defense, you better be able to tackle. And you better get takeaways, and we're doing those things right now, so that's a credit to (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn and his staff."

Campbell was on the New Orleans coaching staff for Anzalone's first four NFL seasons with the Saints. When Anzalone became a free agent before last season, Campbell made the pitch for Anzalone to follow him to Detroit as a free-agent signing.

"Last year was the best I've ever seen him in all the years that we had him in New Orleans," Campbell said of Anzalone's career-high 78 tackles a season ago. "That was the best that I've seen him play and this year is even better. He's playing at a high level, he's the quarterback of our defense.