10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

3. Fipp knew heading into last week's game that Kalif Raymond had never returned a punt for a touchdown in his NFL career, and Fipp was really wanting that for him. So no one was happier than Fipp to see Raymond return the first punt of the game 47 yards for a touchdown. Raymond was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts Sunday. Fipp always preaches that field position is a result of all three phases, and he gave a lot of credit to the offense and defense for setting up that opportunity for Raymond.

4. The Panthers' identity on offense is running the football. Carolina has rushed for better than 100.0 yards in every one of their five wins this season. They've averaged just 76.3 yards on the ground in their nine losses. Detroit's been really good against the run dating back the Giants game. Glenn said this game will be a good test of wills when it comes to their rushing offense and the Lions much-improved rushing defense.