NOTEBOOK: Goff says he's a 'gameday decision' for Thanksgiving

TAKEAWAY HAPPY

The first eight games of the season the Lions produced just seven takeaways. In their last two games, a tie in Pittsburgh and a close loss in Cleveland, Detroit's taken the ball away five times. It was a forced fumble by safety Will Harris that was recovered by outside linebacker Trey Flowers that sealed the tie against the Steelers.

"Defensively we're getting turnovers, which I think is pretty big," Campbell said this week. "It gives yourself a chance and to play good defense, you need to get turnovers, which we are."

The Lions already have seven interceptions on the year, which is just as many as they had in both 2020 and 2019 in 16 games. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye leads the way with a career-high four.

The Lions are on a nice takeaway streak, and they hope to continue it Thursday against a Bears' team entering Thanksgiving minus-four in turnover differential.

"I think you're always talking about them," Campbell said of takeaways. "You're always preaching them. You're always working. Like, we work turnover drills. We've been doing them all year, but sometimes it just takes – you've got to get a little momentum and all of a sudden you get one and guys start feeling it and smelling it.