Week 12 opponent: What the Bears are saying

2. Tight end Cole Kmet said the biggest obstacle for pass catchers like himself this week is trying to rekindle some timing with Dalton, if it is Dalton getting the start. Outside of the second half Sunday, the Bears' pass catchers haven't played with Dalton much since Week 1. Kmet said it's a challenge to balance out getting as many reps as they can with Dalton, while also being conscious of the short week and wanting some rest to make sure the body feels right for Thursday's 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

3. Linebacker Roquan Smith talked about the quick turnaround for a Thursday game being a little bit easier this week in that it's a familiar division opponent in Detroit who they've already played once this year.

Smith has been a beast for the Bears this season. He's coming off a 17-tackle performance against the Ravens, and now has 110 tackles this year in 10 games.

4. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was asked if there's any comfort in knowing their next opponent is the winless Lions.