Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature performances by Big Sean and NE-YO

Nov 23, 2021 at 09:49 AM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today that their 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 25 against the Chicago Bears will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean. Multi-Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and producer NE-YO will perform the national anthem.

Since releasing his debut mixtape with G.O.O.D. Music more than a decade ago, Detroit artist Big Sean has taken fans on a journey of personal growth one track at a time. Last year's Detroit 2 begins with a song called "Why Would I Stop?" a question that's driven him to 35 platinum and gold plaques. Upon its release, Detroit 2 became his third consecutive solo album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Nipsey Hussle-featuring single, "Deep Reverence," earned a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys.  

After popularizing the hashtag flow (see "Supa Dupa") and building buzz with mixtapes and memorable appearances in the G.O.O.D. Friday series, he dropped his debut album, Finally Famous (2011). The Nicki Minaj-assisted "Dance (A$$)" was certified four-times platinum, marking his arrival as a force on the Billboard Hot 100. In the intervening years, Sean was featured on G.O.O.D. Music's iconic Cruel Summer compilation ("Mercy," "Clique"), had guest spots on projects (Meek Mill's "Burn," Drake's "All Me," alongside 2 Chainz) and grew his songwriting with each release: 2013's Hall of Fame, 2015's Dark Sky Paradise, 2017's I Decided., and Detroit 2

Most recently, Big Sean and longtime collaborator, Grammy award-winning producer Hit-Boy, released their new EP collaboration, "WHAT YOU EXPECT," available for purchase and to stream now.

Thanksgiving-16x9-combined-2021-Neyo-BigSean

NE-YO, who's single "What If" is available now, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has won three Grammys and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent" and "Push Back" featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.

He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette" and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others. In addition to "World of Dance," NE-YO's film and television credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and, now in his 3rd season debuting on Starz, "Step Up: High Water"

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Day Classic are still available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets. Fans who purchase tickets for the Thanksgiving Classic through the NFL Ticketing Network and attend the game will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). Eligible fans will receive an email after the game to access their NFT in a dedicated NFL marketplace powered by Ticketmaster.

Related Content

news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
news

Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game Oct. 31, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King High School the week eight recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week-seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. 
news

Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.
news

Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime of the Lions vs Ravens game.
news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Advertising