Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature performances by Big Sean and NE-YO

NE-YO, who's single "What If" is available now, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has won three Grammys and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles – including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent" and "Push Back" featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.

He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette" and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, among others. In addition to "World of Dance," NE-YO's film and television credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and, now in his 3rd season debuting on Starz, "Step Up: High Water"