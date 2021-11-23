Lions vs. Bears practice report: Nov. 23

Nov 23, 2021 at 03:55 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status
Trinity Benson WR knee LP NP
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP
Matt Nelson T ankle NP NP
AJ Parker CB ankle NP NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G concussion NP NP
Michael Brockers DE knee not listed LP
Jared Goff QB oblique LP LP
Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle LP LP

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

**Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (groin) was placed on Reserve/Injured and removed from the report.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff says he's a 'gameday decision' for Thanksgiving

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

Week 12 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 12 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature performances by Big Sean and NE-YO

The Detroit Lions announced today that the Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a halftime performance by multi-platinum artist Big Sean. Multi-Grammy award-winning singer NE-YO will perform the national anthem.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL Thanksgiving Day games history: Why the Lions and Cowboys play every year, best moments, traditions, records

Advertising